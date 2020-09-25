Abiding by COVID-19 curbs, Australian school kids protest in opposition to gas

SYDNEY: Thousands of Australian students on Friday protested to demand investment in renewable-energy projects, though COVID-19 restrictions confined the events to small gatherings and online activism.
About 500 protests were held across Australia, with other demonstrations expected worldwide on Friday.
In Sydney, gatherings were limited to no more than 20 people, while in Melbourne, which is under a stringent lockdown after a second wave of COVID-19, protests were held online.
Those who could protest in person carried signs and gave voice to their message alongside climate advocates.
“Their future is on the line,” Gillian Reffell, a Sydney resident, told Reuters. “We want to see our governments fund children’s futures, renewable jobs and not gas.”
The demonstrations comes a year after about 30,000 students and other protesters rallied across Australia to demand stronger action to address climate change.
The worldwide student strike movement started in August 2018, when 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg began protesting outside her parliament on school days. She has since been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.
KATHMANDU: The Government of India has provided NPR 1.54 billion to Nepal Government further fulfilling commitment towards post-earthquake reconstruction assistance. Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Nepal Namgya Khampa, handed over cheques amounting to NPR 1.54 billion to Sishir K Read More...
POKHARA: Four people who went missing in the landslide in Waling Municipality, Syangja have been found dead. The deceased are Bikram Nepali (14), Binita Nepali (19), Kuldeep Nepali (21) and a six-month infant , informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajendra Babu Regmi of Provincial Pol Read More...
BARA: Police on Wednesday arrested two persons in possession of a huge cache of counterfeit currency near Basbariya canal in Simraungadh Municipality-9 of Bara district. Bara District Police Office (DPO) identified the arrestees as Baliram Chaudhary (23) of Sighasani in Baragahi Rural Municip Read More...
LONDON: England and Wales launch a COVID-19 smartphone app on Thursday, allowing users to trace contacts, check the local level of risk and record visits to venues such as pubs, four months after the technology was promised to the public. The NHS COVID-19 app comes as Britain braces for a second wa Read More...
At least 31,883,444 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 975,065 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 25 The holy book of 'Pragya Paramita' (Perfection of Wisdom) being inscribed in golden letters by guthi members for its preservation at the Golden Temple in Lalitpur on September 24, 2020. Thursday. The holy book contains transcriptions of Buddhist scriptures and is rewritten Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally moved to 69,301 as 1,497 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 457 people that had earlier contracted Covid-19 tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 50,411 people have recovered from the diseas Read More...
KATHMANDU: Seventeen more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Thursday. Read Also: Kathmandu valley’s single-day coronavirus tally exceeds 700 again This is the highes Read More...