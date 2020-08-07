Air India plane crash lands in southern India, several passengers injured

NEW DELHI: An Air India plane carrying 191 passengers crashed in the southern city of Calicut on Friday and several passengers were injured, an airline spokesman and television channels said.
The plane was coming in from Dubai and it overshot the runway as it landed. “Several passengers are injured,” an Air India spokesman said.
The fuselage split into two, local television networks said.
KATHMANDU: A writ of mandamus has been filed in Supreme Court today demanding an order not to detain the protesters of 'Enough is Enough' campaign and passers-by. First date of hearing for the interim order, which seeks that people protesting peacefully not be detained, is set for tomorrow.
Five-times winners Sevilla made light work of AS Roma when first half goals from Sergio Reguilon and Youssef En-Nesyri gave them a 2-0 win over AS Roma and sent them into the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. Sevilla's win, in a tie reduced to a single match played in Duisberg, Germany, sets up a last eight clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 6,590 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 819 fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 462,690 cases and 50,517 deaths. The virus is spreading quickly; just over two weeks ago, the health ministry reported 40,000 deaths.
WASHINGTON: Nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead from COVID-19 by Dec. 1, University of Washington health experts forecast on Thursday, although they said 70,000 lives could be saved if people were scrupulous about wearing masks. The prediction by the university's widely cited Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation came as the U.S. death toll approached 160,000.
Kathmandu, August 6 The National Child Rights Council, under the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, seized the licence of Kapan-based Care Child Orphanage following the rescue of 11 children sheltering there yesterday. Stating that the orphanage had violated the provisions in the Child Rights Act, the council seized its licence.
JANAKPURDHAM/KATHMANDU, AUGUST 6 Province 2 Internal Affairs and Law Minister Gyanendra Yadav has contracted COVID and has been staying in 'isolation at his home as per the doctor's advice' since he tested positive for the virus'. Yadav, who is asymptomatic, has urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested.
Kathmandu, August 6 Mainly private schools in the country have been running online classes. However, due to poor internet facility and frequent power cuts, online classes have not been effective in Nepal. Preparations to resume student enrolment since August 17 have been marred by increasing COVID cases.