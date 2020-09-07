Almost 300 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia’s Aceh province

LHOKSEUMAWE: Almost 300 Rohingya refugees believed to have been at sea for six months landed in Indonesia’s Aceh province early on Monday, Indonesian authorities said.
Acehnese police said a wooden boat carrying the Rohingya was spotted by local fishermen several kilometres (miles) off the coast of Lhokseumawe, before landing at Ujung Blang Beach just after midnight
“There are 297 Rohingya according to the latest data, among them 181 women and 14 children,” Iptu Irwansya, a local police chief, told reporters.
Junaidi Yahya, head of the Red Cross in Lhokseumawe, said the group was currently being held in a temporary location.
“We hope they can be moved to the evacuation centre today, but their health, especially related to COVID-19, is our main concern,” said Yahya.
Among the group was one sick 13-year-old who police said was taken to hospital in an ambulance.
Images of the Rohingya arrivals show lines of women in masks carrying their possessions in plastic bags, and men huddled on the floor of a thatched roof shelter.
Monday’s arrival follows the arrival of another vessel in late June when Acehnese fishermen rescued more than 100 Rohingya refugees, including 79 women and children, after Indonesian authorities had initially threatened to push them back.
Fleeing persecution in Myanmar and refugee camps in Bangladesh, the Rohingya have for years boarded boats in an attempt to seek refuge in other Southeast Asian nations.
Chris Lewa, director of the Arakan Project, a non-profit group focusing on the Rohingya crisis, said the passengers that arrived in Aceh on Monday had set sail from southern Bangladesh at the end of March or early April, bound for Malaysia.
But both Malaysian and Thai authorities pushed them back, she said, as borders tightened due to coronavirus pandemic.
Smugglers split the passengers into several boats, some of which managed to land in Malaysia and Indonesia in June, but several hundred remained at sea until Sunday night.
The smugglers called their families to demand payments in the weeks before they were taken to shore, she said.
“The smugglers seemed to not want to try to disembark them because not everyone had paid … They were basically keeping them hostage on the boat,” she said.
PANCHTHAR: A man who was recently discharged from a quarantine facility in the district, breathed his last at Panchthar District Hospital, this morning. The 31-year-old resident of Miklajong Rural Municipality-2 had returned from foreign employment in Malaysia in mid-August and was staying in qua Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 980 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 46,257. Of the infected, 290 are females while 690 are males. A relatively large amount of recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley has reported 354 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Sunday. The Health Ministry reported 354 infections in the valley today, of which 290 were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 32 cases each were recorded in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. The acti Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 7 The eight-day long Yenyā (Indra Jatra) concluded on Sunday. The festivities were low-key this year as the Kathmandu valley has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with hundreds of cases being reported everyday. On the last day of the Jatram the yosin pole which is Read More...
KATHMANDU: Another Covid related fatality has been reported in Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) on Sunday. According to BPKIHS, the 45-year-old woman from Kankai-3 of Jhapa district passed away at 10:45 am today while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The decea Read More...
BEIJING: About 90% of Sinovac Biotech Ltd employees and their families have taken an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chinese firm under the country's emergency use programme, its chief executive said on Sunday. The extent of inoculations under the emergency programme, wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 768,345 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
HONG KONG: Police fired rounds of pepper balls at protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday as hundreds took to the streets to demonstrate against the postponement of legislative elections and a new national security law imposed by China. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam postponed the Sept. 6 election for sea Read More...