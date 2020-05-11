Nepal | May 11, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > American soul singer Betty Wright passes away; Twitterati confuse Wright with White

American soul singer Betty Wright passes away; Twitterati confuse Wright with White

Published: May 11, 2020 3:53 pm On: World
THT Online

KATHMANDU: American singer-songwriter Betty Wright passed away on Sunday. She was 66.

A Grammy winner, Wright died at her home in Miami, Florida, following a battle with cancer.

The news of Wright’s demise was confused in social media and actress Betty White’s name started to trend on Twitter. White, 98, is healthy and alive.

Some people expressed relief on Twitter saying it was Betty Wright and not Betty White who had passed away, which offended the fans and well-wishers of Wright while others expressed their condolence on the passing of a legend and wished well for the senior actress.

Wright, a soul and rhythm & blues singer, was born on December 21, 1953, as Bessie Regina Norris. She rose to fame in the 1970s and won the Grammy for her 1975 hit song ‘Where is the Love’.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times