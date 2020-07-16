Americans on COVID-19 jobless benefits spent more than when working, study shows

Americans who received enhanced unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus pandemic spent more than when they were working, a study released on Thursday said, adding to concerns about a steep fall in spending when the emergency benefits expire.
The $600 weekly supplement added to jobless benefits as part of the CARES Act helped unemployed households spend 10% more after receiving benefits than they did before the pandemic, according to research by the JPMorgan Chase Institute.
Researchers analyzed transactions for 61,000 households that received unemployment benefits between March and May. Spending dropped for all households as the virus spread and led to business shutdowns, but then rose when households began receiving jobless benefits, the study found.
That contrasts with a typical recession, when households receiving unemployment benefits usually cut spending by 7% because regular jobless benefits amount to only a fraction of a person’s prior earnings, the research found.
The analysis highlighted how the additional unemployment benefits are helping to prop up the U.S. economy and consumer spending after the pandemic led to a surge in joblessness across the country.
More than 30 million Americans are estimated to be receiving unemployment benefits – and they could be pushed off an income cliff when the supplemental benefits, which are due to expire at the end of July, are withdrawn.
POKHARA: Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd has contributed ten million rupees to COVID-19 fund set up by Gandaki Province, on Tuesday. On behalf of Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd, Gautam Yadav and Baburam Karki handed over the cheque amount to Chief Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung. "This support has boosted our morale i Read More...
NEW YORK: The studio is largely empty, but Jimmy Fallon is out of his home and back to the “Tonight” show stage. The NBC late-night host returned to NBC's Rockefeller Center headquarters Monday, saying he hoped he could provide his audience with a little more “normal” during the coronavir Read More...
KATHMANDU: In the race of vaccine candidates for coronavirus infection, the second indigenous vaccine developed in India from Zydus Cadila, a global healthcare company, has started human clinical trials. The vaccine candidate developed at its Vaccine Technology Centre in Ahmedabad, India, was fou Read More...
MANCHESTER: If there is one thing that still riles Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, it is the suggestion that his Premier League success is down to money. After City were cleared of breaking UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which overturned the club's Read More...
Infection rate in Tokyo at stage "red" -health expert Tokyo in a "rather severe situation now" - Governor Koike Koike to hold media conference at 0800 GMT on Wednesday TOKYO: Health experts put Tokyo on the highest alert for coronavirus infections on Wednesday, alarmed by a recent spi Read More...
BHOJPUR: Persons who had gone missing in a landslide at Silichong Rural Municipality-1 of Sankhuwasabha district have not been found yet. Nine houses were washed away in the landslide that occurred at Sisuwakhola of the rural municipality on Saturday, July 11. Landslide triggered by incess Read More...
At least 13,409,341 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 578,228 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Th Read More...
LUXEMBOURG: Europe's second-top court on Wednesday rejected an EU order to iPhone maker Apple to pay 13 billion euros ($14.78 billion) in Irish back taxes. "The General Court annuls the contested decision because the Commission did not succeed in showing to the requisite legal standard that there Read More...