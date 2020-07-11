Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

KATHMANDU: Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.
The senior Bollywood actor confirmed this through a tweet, on Saturday night.
Taking to Twitter, he shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has shifted to the hospital.
Bachchan further stated that his family and staff have undergone tests, the results of which are awaited.
He further requests all those who have come in contact with him in the last 10 days to get themselves tested.
T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..
All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020
Many of his fans and followers, have been sending him wishes for speedy recovery as soon as the news of him contracting the infection came around.
Likewise, the Bollywood fraternity has also taken to social networking sites to extend their wishes to the much loved actor.
Bachchan is admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.
