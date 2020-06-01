Armenian PM Pashinyan tests positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, speaking during a Facebook live video.
“I didn’t have any symptoms, I decided to take a test as I was planning to visit the frontline”, said Pashinyan, adding that his whole family was infected.
Armenia, with a population of 3 million, had registered 9,402 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Monday and 139 deaths.
