Army helicopters to pluck people from flooded Karachi city

KARACHI, PAKISTAN: Pakistan’s military said Wednesday it will deploy rescue helicopters to Karachi to transport some 200 families to safety after canal waters flooded the city amid monsoon rains, displacing scores of people, officials said Wednesday.
Rescuers could not use boats to reach the marooned families because of fast-moving floodwaters in the city’s low-lying neighborhoods and the military said helicopters would fly when the weather was clear.
Although rains have lashed many parts of Pakistan, the southern port city of Karachi, located near the Arabian sea, has been the hardest-hit. Streets were flooded Tuesday with sewage water. Sewage and drainage systems in the city are outdated.
There were no immediate reports of casualties Wednesday, but 90 people have died in rain-related incidents across Pakistan since Sunday, the country’s national disaster management agency said.
Video footage showed parts of the city under water as troops tried to repair an embankment of a canal. Water started pouring out of the canal Tuesday amid heavy rains, inundating nearby areas.
On Wednesday, some families displaced by the rain said the muddy water was waist-deep when they left houses carrying small bags with essential items. Although volunteers and troops were able to reach several rain-hit areas with food, people in affected areas complained they were still waiting for help.
“You can see water is everywhere and muddy water has also entered my home and we have not received government help,” said Manzoor Ali, a resident in Karachi’s rain-hit neighborhood Dur Mohammad Goth. He said water damaged their household items.
The rains were expected to continue the rest of the week in Karachi, where Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this month sent troops to help local authorities pump out rainwater from residential areas.
Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor planning. The monsoon season runs from July through September. Army helicopters to pluck people from flooded Karachi city
By MUHAMMAD FAROOQ Associated Press
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military said Wednesday it will deploy rescue helicopters to Karachi to transport some 200 families to safety after canal waters flooded the city amid monsoon rains, displacing scores of people, officials said Wednesday.
Rescuers could not use boats to reach the marooned families because of fast-moving floodwaters in the city’s low-lying neighborhoods and the military said helicopters would fly when the weather was clear.
Although rains have lashed many parts of Pakistan, the southern port city of Karachi, located near the Arabian sea, has been the hardest-hit. Streets were flooded Tuesday with sewage water. Sewage and drainage systems in the city are outdated.
There were no immediate reports of casualties Wednesday, but 90 people have died in rain-related incidents across Pakistan since Sunday, the country’s national disaster management agency said.
Video footage showed parts of the city under water as troops tried to repair an embankment of a canal. Water started pouring out of the canal Tuesday amid heavy rains, inundating nearby areas.
On Wednesday, some families displaced by the rain said the muddy water was waist-deep when they left houses carrying small bags with essential items. Although volunteers and troops were able to reach several rain-hit areas with food, people in affected areas complained they were still waiting for help.
“You can see water is everywhere and muddy water has also entered my home and we have not received government help,” said Manzoor Ali, a resident in Karachi’s rain-hit neighborhood Dur Mohammad Goth. He said water damaged their household items.
The rains were expected to continue the rest of the week in Karachi, where Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this month sent troops to help local authorities pump out rainwater from residential areas.
Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor planning. The monsoon season runs from July through September.
BAJURA: Dharma Sarki of Jhalgaun in Triveni Municipality of Bajura had been living in India for 20 years. Sarki who had been working and living in Karol Bagh, New Delhi along with his wife and a daughter arrived in Nepal about four months ago on April 16 following closures of businesses with the sur Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 610,469 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: The evacuation flight to Kuwait as part of the rescue operations of Nepali stranded abroad, has been rescheduled. In a press release issued by the national-flag carrier, on Tuesday, it informed that the evacuation flight that had earlier been scheduled for August 26 will now operate on Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley on Tuesday reported 232 cases of coronavirus-infection in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of infections detected on a single day in the three districts of the valley. Of the 232 cases, 199 cases were detected in Kathmandu alone - record daily high for the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Himalaya Airlines, in line with Government of Nepal's permission and authorisation, will be resuming repatriation flights to bring back Nepalis who are stranded in different countries owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Under its fifth phase of repatriation, the airline company will be fly Read More...
KATHMANDU: E farm, a digital platform for agriculture development has introduced a concept of connecting farmers from urban areas with the capital city. To address lack of market for local products because of imported vegetables, E farm has been purchasing agriculture produces from rural district Read More...
KATHMANDU: A meeting of the Chief District Officers of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur and the heads of security forces have decided that the ongoing prohibitory order in the Kathmandu valley will extend further by a week till September 2. According to a source at the Home Ministry, a meeting o Read More...