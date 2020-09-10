AstraZeneca vaccine trial pause a “wake-up call”, says WHO

GENEVA: AstraZeneca’s pause of an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus after the illness of a participaint is a “wake-up call” but should not discourage researchers, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) chief scientist said on Thursday.
“This is a wake-up call to recognise that there are ups and downs in clinical development and that we have to be prepared,” Soumya Swaminathan told a virtual briefing from Geneva.
“We do not have to be discouraged. These things happen.”
RAUTAHAT: As many as 20 police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) have been reported to be infected by novel coronavirus in Rautahat district. The DSP, two inspectors and 17 other police personnel at Chandrapur-based Area Police Office (APO) tested positive for COVID-19. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 799,341 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 9 Prayers being offered in front of the Boudhanath Stupa, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on Wednesday, that is closed to the public at present due to the pandemic shutdown. Picture taken by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 10 Suicide is among the top three causes of death among youth worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation, almost one million people die from suicide every year and 20 times more people attempt suicide a(global mortality rate of 16 per 100,000, or one death every 40 Read More...
COPENHAGEN: An anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker said Wednesday that he has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian parliament for the populist Progress Party, said Trump should be co Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 9 The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has directed Nepal Airlines Corporation to proceed with the procurement of aircraft for domestic sector. During a meeting held with NAC Executive Chairman Sushil Ghimire and other department heads, Tourism Minister Yoge Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 9 Co-chairpersons of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal today met and prepared the agenda for the Standing Committee meeting scheduled for Friday. Earlier, the ruling party's Secretariat had asked the two co-chairpersons to prepare Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 9 Police have arrested two legal gold traders of New Road in connection with the June 18 case of 15 kilogram fake gold smuggling. The arrestees have been identified as Srinivas Upadhya, 56, of Lucky Jewellers and Vijay Tamrakar, 52, of Ashtamangala Jewellery, both statione Read More...