At least 26 killed as Indonesian bus tumbles into ravine

Reuters

JAKARTA: An Indonesian bus plunged over a hill and tumbled 150 metres (164 yards) into a ravine late on Monday, killing at least 26 people and injuring 13, media reported on Tuesday.

The bus, with about 50 passengers on board, crashed on the way to Palembang from Bengkulu on the island of Sumatra in western Indonesia, media cited police as saying.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the crash, highway police officer Riski told Indonesia’s TV One.

Pictures showed a line of people trying to pull wreckage of the bus from the river.

Traffic accidents are common in Indonesia, with roads often cutting through rough terrain and vehicles often poorly maintained.

