Atlanta police shooting of black man was a homicide, coroner says

The death of Rayshard Brooks, a black man killed by a white police officer in Atlanta on Friday, was a homicide caused by gunshot wounds to the back, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office said on Sunday.
Brooks’ death reignited protests in Atlanta after days of worldwide demonstrations against racism and police brutality prompted by the death of George Floyd, an African American, in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.
An autopsy conducted on Sunday showed that Brooks, 27, died from blood loss and organ injuries caused by two gunshot wounds, an investigator for the medical examiner said in a statement. The manner of his death was homicide, the statement said.
Brooks’ fatal encounter with police came after an employee of a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta phoned authorities to say that someone had fallen asleep in his car in the restaurant’s drive-through lane.
Caught on the officer’s body camera and a surveillance camera, the encounter seemed friendly at first, as Brooks cooperated with a sobriety test and talked about his daughter’s birthday.
“I watched the interaction with Mr Brooks and it broke my heart,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said on CNN. “This was not confrontational. This was a guy that you were rooting for.”
But when an officer moved to arrest him, Brooks struggled with him and another officer at the scene before breaking free and running across the parking lot with what appears to be a police Taser in his hand, a bystander’s video showed.
A video from the restaurant’s cameras shows Brooks turning as he runs and possibly aiming the Taser at the pursuing officers before one of them fires his gun and Brooks falls.
Atlanta’s police chief, Erika Shields, resigned over the shooting. The officer suspected of killing Brooks was fired, and the other officer involved in the incident, also white, was put on administrative leave.
SEARCH FOR SUSPECTS IN RESTAURANT BLAZE
As demonstrators in Atlanta took to the streets and chanted for the officers in Brooks’ case to be criminally charged, at one point late on Saturday blocking traffic on a nearby interstate highway, the Wendy’s restaurant went up in flames.
On Sunday, police offered a $10,000 reward and published photos of what appeared to be a masked white woman being sought in connection with the case.
Police said they were seeking those responsible for the blaze, including a woman who was “attempting to hide her identity.” The department posted photos on social media of what looked to be a young white woman wearing a black baseball cap and face mask, and a video clip filmed by a protester that appeared to show a woman encouraging the flames.
“Look at the white girl trying to burn down the Wendy’s,” the man recording the video can heard saying. “This wasn’t us.”
Bottoms said on Saturday that she did not believe the shooting was a justified use of deadly force.
Lawyers for Brooks’ family said he was the father of a young daughter who was celebrating her birthday on Saturday. They said the officers had no right to use deadly force even if he had fired the Taser, a non-lethal weapon, in their direction.
Prosecutors will decide by midweek whether to bring charges, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said on Sunday.
“(The victim) did not seem to present any kind of threat to anyone, and so the fact that it would escalate to his death just seems unreasonable,” Howard told CNN.
Sarlahi, June 13 Trafficking of small and light weapons has posed security threats in Tarai districts including Sarlahi, which share the border with India. Such weapons are easily available in markets along the border areas and they are used in criminal activities. District Police Office, Sarl Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 Claims for the coronavirus insurance scheme that the insurance companies had launched are being made in recent days and a couple of them have already received their insurance amount. Among the people who had bought the coronavirus insurance plan, six of the infected patients Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 After the government decided to ease the nationwide lockdown and allow industries and businesses in certain sectors to resume operations, the consumption of electricity has increased significantly. According to Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA)’s data, energy consumption s Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 The price of gold in the domestic market has been rising significantly even during the lockdown as investors in international market are investing in the bullion, which is considered a safe-haven investment, due to the growing threat of COVID-19. It is to be noted that the pric Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 The tourism sector stakeholders have recommended the government to incorporate provisions for promoting sustainable tourism and generating more jobs in the sector through the new Tourism Act. As the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has prepared a draf Read More...
LOS ANGELES: The organization that hands out the Academy Awards said Friday it would form a group to develop diversity and inclusion guidelines that filmmakers will have to meet in order for their work to be eligible for Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which Read More...
BAJURA: As many as 17 persons that were detected with Covid-19 infection and are currently staying in isolation have been provided with relief materials in Bajura. The relief was jointly provided by Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation (NHEDF), Andrea Drewer and Badimalika Khabar. Th Read More...
POKHARA: Three more persons who were missing in the landslide that occurred at 8 pm on Saturday in Durlung Dhakalbari, Kushma Municipality-3, Parbat district, have been discovered, lifeless. Bodies of two others were discovered earlier today. Eight persons have lost their lives in the landslip wh Read More...