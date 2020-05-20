Attacks kill 14 civilians, 9 militiamen: Afghan officials

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN: Gunmen killed 14 people in two separate attacks in Afghanistan while the Taliban targeted pro-government checkpoints in the northeast, killing nine militiamen, officials said Wednesday, the latest in relentless violence that continues to plague the war-torn nation.
The attacks came against the backdrop of renewed UN calls for an end to violence and as Washington’s special peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, embarked on another round of talks with the Taliban to press them to start negotiating with the newly reconciled Afghan political leadership in Kabul.
In Parwan province, north of the capital, Kabul, an unknown number of gunmen stormed a mosque late on Tuesday, killing 11 worshipers and wounding several others, said Wahida Shahkar, spokeswoman for the provincial governor. Reports earlier in the day had eight killed.
Also late on Tuesday, gunmen in eastern Khost province attacked a family returning home from a nearby mosque, killing three brothers, according to Adil Haidari, spokesman for the provincial police chief. In both attacks, the gunmen fled the scene.
No one claimed responsibility for either attack but the Taliban promptly denied involvement. The Islamic State group, which has been increasingly active in Afghanistan after suffering battlefield losses to government and US forces, as well as its Taliban rivals, has carried out similar attacks in the past.
Washington blamed the IS for last week’s horrific attack on a maternity hospital in Kabul that killed 24 people, including two infants.
In a third attack, the Taliban targeted checkpoints belonging to a local pro-government militia in northeastern Takhar province, killing nine militiamen, said Khalil Aser, spokesman for the provincial police chief.
Aser said that attack took place in the Khwaja Bahuddin district, also late on Tuesday, and in addition to the nine killed, left six militiamen wounded. When reinforcement arrived at the scene, the insurgents fled the area, he said. There was no immediate statement from the Taliban.
On Wednesday morning, relatives of those killed in the Parwan attack carried their bodies into Charakar, the provincial capital, to protest outside the governor’s office, demanding justice and punishment for the perpetrators of the attack, she added.
Shahkar, the spokeswoman in Parwan, said the police were investigating the assault, which she called “a crime against humanity.”
Mosques have also been a frequent scene of attacks. Earlier this month, a gunman opened fire on civilians in eastern Paktia province, killing three worshipers returning home after evening prayers. Last October, IS claimed responsibility for a bomb explosion in a mosque in eastern Nangarhar province, which caused the roof to collapse, killing 62 people and wounding 36 others.
Khalilzad, the architect of a US-Taliban deal signed in February, has been trying to salvage the agreement and jump-start intra-Afghan negotiations between the Taliban and Kabul. A power-sharing agreement on Sunday between President Ashraf Ghani and his rival, Abdullah Abdullah, ended months of wrangling and raised expectations that talks between the Taliban and Afghan leaders could start soon.
Those talks could set a road map for a future, post-war Afghanistan in which the Taliban could become part of the political life.
Ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr this weekend, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Taliban leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhuundzada released a statement seeking to reassure Afghans that with the Taliban in a future Afghan government, men and women would enjoy equal rights.
The Taliban do “not have a monopolist policy, every male and female member of society shall be given their due rights,” he said, adding that the insurgents are committed to the US-Taliban deal despite the delays in moving toward intra-Afghan talks.
He also urged the “other side to honor its own commitments and not allow this critical opportunity go to waste,” and added that the deal “can prove to be a powerful instrument for bringing an end to the war between America and our country and for establishing peace and an Islamic system in our homeland,”
ABUJA, NIGERIA: The 82 Nigerian schoolgirls recently released after more than three years in Boko Haram captivity were reuniting with their families for the first time Saturday, officials said.
Some of the dozens of families were seen Saturday in the capital, Abuja, where the girls were taken by Nigerian authorities after their release early this month.
It was the largest liberation of hostages since 276 Chibok schoolgirls were abducted from their boarding school in 2014. Five commanders from the extremist group were exchanged for the girls’ freedom, and Nigeria’s government has said it would make further exchanges to bring the 113 remaining schoolgirls home.
Many of the girls were forced to marry extremists and have had children. Some have been radicalised and have refused to return. It is feared that some have been used in suicide bombings.
The mass abduction in April 2014 brought international attention to Boko Haram's deadly insurgency in northern Niger
KAVRE: CPN-UML candidate Tanka Prasad Sharma has come out victorious for the post of Mayor of Namobuddha Municipality in Kavre district.
Sharma secured 5,343 votes. His closest contender, Kunsang Lama of the Nepali Congress bagged 4,961 votes.
Similarly, Ram Devi Tamang of the CPN-UML has been elected the Deputy Mayor of the municipality. She secured 5,147 votes as against 4,411 votes of her closest competitor Kamala Khanal of the Nepali Congress.
Likewise, the CPN-UML entire panel clinched the Municipality Ward No. 11. Krishna Bahadur Tamang has been elected the Ward Chairman in this ward. His closest contender Sanubabu Tamang of the CPN Maoist Centre bagged 385 votes.
BIRATNAGAR: CPN-UML senior leader and former Prime Minister Jhalnath Khanal has stressed for working to implement the constitution rather than holding discussions on its amendment.
At a press meet organised by the UML Morang district chapter here on Saturday, leader Khanal said that the existing Parliament could not amend the constitution as it was transformed into an ad hoc Parliament, adding that only a new federal parliament could amend the constitution if deemed necessary.
He claimed that the UML
BHAKTAPUR: Vote counting in Changunarayan Municipality, Bhaktapur has been halted until further notice on Saturday and the vote counting centre has also been sealed.
The Nepali Congress, Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party obstructed the counting of votes citing lack of ‘fairness’ and ‘transparency’ in the vote counting process.
The three parties have accused employees in the vote counting team of being close to the CPN-UML and ‘unethical favor’ to the party. Their claim is that votes cast for NC and NWPP were included in the UML’s name.
There was a schedule of announcing the final results of the vote counting at 7:00 am Saturday if things had gone as per the plan, said RPP representative Rajib Lamichhane from the counting centre.
The three parties have demanded reshuffle in the vote counting team and recounting of votes, he added.
However, th
KATHMANDU: The offices of the Chief Election Officer have fully come into operation in 43 districts of Province 1, 2, 5 and 7 from Saturday in connection with the second phase of local level elections slated for June 14.
Spokesman for the Election Commission, Surya Prasad Sharma said that the offices of the Chief Election Officer have fully come into operation in the 43 districts from today.
The second phase of local elections is taking place for 461 local levels including 12 Sub-metropolit