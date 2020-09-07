Australia expects to receive AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine within months

SYDNEY: Australia expects to receive its first batches of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in January, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, as the number of new daily infections in the country’s virus hotspot fell to a 10-week low.
Morrison said his government has struck a deal with CSL Ltd to manufacture two vaccines – one developed by rival AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and another developed in CSL’s own labs with the University of Queensland.
“Australia needs some hope,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra. “Today, we take another significant step to protect the health of Australians against the coronavirus pandemic.”
Health Minister Greg Hunt said scientists leading the development of both vaccines have advised that recent evidence suggests both will offer “multi-year protection”.
Morrison said CSL is expected to deliver 3.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is currently undergoing late-stage clinical trials in Britain, Brazil and South Africa, in January and February next year.
AstraZeneca’s candidate, AZD1222, is viewed as a frontrunner in the global race to deliver an effective vaccine to combat the virus.
Australia had announced in August that it planned to buy AZD1222, along with an agreement of intent from CSL to manufacture it. That plan was thrown into some doubt when CSL announced shortly afterward that it would prioritise the manufacture of its own vaccine.
Morrison’s announcement on Monday that Australia would also purchase the CSL drug if trials proved successful appeared to be the culmination of a deal to get both vaccines across the line.
The CSL vaccine is due to begin second stage clinical trials in late 2020, meaning the earliest it could hit the market would be mid-2021.
Should both vaccines pass clinical trials, Australia will spend A$1.7 billion ($1.24 billion) for a total of nearly 85 million doses, Morrison said.
The agreement came as Australia’s Victoria state said 41 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the past 24 hours, the lowest single-day rise since June 26.
Australia’s second most populous state has been the epicentre of a second wave, and now accounts for about 75% of the country’s 26,320 cases and 90% of its 762 deaths.
The southeastern state on Sunday extended a hard lockdown in its capital Melbourne until Sept. 28 as the daily infection rates had declined more slowly than hoped.
JOB LOSSES
The extension of the lockdown in Melbourne is expected to fuel further job losses. The national Treasury Department said the original six-week lockdown had already cost Victoria around 250,000 jobs, or half the total recorded by the state since the pandemic began.
Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Monday announced Australia would extend its temporary insolvency and bankruptcy protection rules until the end of this year, barring creditors cannot issue bankruptcy notices to businesses for debts below A$20,000.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 5 Encouraged by the recent rally in the share market, investors flocked to the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse), resulting in the benchmark index surging by 3.59 per cent or 52.38 points weekon-week in the trading period between August 30 and September 3. “The unfavourable b Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 5 The family of Bire Sarki, a kidney patient in Budhinanda Municipality, has been facing acute food shortage. A sixty-years-old freed haliya, Bire has been struggling for his life while his family continues to suffer for want of food. A local, Man Bire Sharki, said the Read More...
SIRAHA, SEPTEMBER 5 Golbazaar Municipality in Siraha has started constructing a corona hospital with isolation facility at Choharwa of the district. Mayor Dev Nath Sah and Deputy Mayor Resham Kumari Thapa laid the foundation stone for the hospital at Choharwa today. Mayor Sah said const Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 5 Kathmandu’s Peace Service Home has provided assistance to a Dalit family from Bajura’s Budhinanda Municipality-1. The organisation came out for help after reading a news report published in The Himalayan Times about a Dalit family stranded in Kathmandu. The Himalaya Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 5 Women and girls continue to be trafficked into various countries, mainly India, despite global pandemic of COVID-19. They tend to be more susceptible to trafficking during adverse situations created by the coronavirus outbreak. Human traffickers could target women render Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 5 Precious metals have pulled back from the recent troughs amid a sharp sell-off in the global markets, denting its prices in the domestic market as well. Consequently, gold and silver prices fell in the local market in the trading week between August 30 and September 4. Read More...
KHOTANG, SEPTEMBER 5 Two members of a family were found dead in their home at Samatang of Jantedhunga Rural Municipality-4, Khotang, recently. The deceased have been identified as Indra Bahadur Shrestha, 76, and his younger sister Gopimaya Shrestha, 62, said Khotang District Police Office. Read More...
BEIJING: China National Biotec Group (CNBG) and Sinovac Biotech Ltd said on Saturday they have each found two more countries to run late-stage clinical tests of their coronavirus vaccine candidates, as China steps up its efforts in the global race. Serbia and Pakistan have agreed to participa Read More...