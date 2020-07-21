Australia extends jobs support as new COVID-19 outbreaks threaten economy

SYDNEY: Australia will spend A$16.8 billion ($11.8 billion) to extend its wage subsidies for businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic, as a surge in new infections in the country’s southeast threatens to keep the economy in recession.
The six-month extension of the programme allays fears a hard end to the current A$70 billion scheme, originally scheduled for Sept. 30, that would prolong Australia’s first recession in three decades.
However, subsidies will be reduced under the new programme, which runs through to March 28, 2021 and is expected to cover about 1 million workers, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government seeks to wean the economy of fiscal support.
“It has to scale down and work ourselves off these supports because they’re not enduring, they cannot be permanent, they were never designed to be permanent,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.
Australia launched its support programme in March with fortnightly payments for workers from affected businesses of A$1,500 ($1,049). The scheme covered all workers, including those who only worked casual shifts.
Under scaled-back subsidies, recipients will receive A$1,200 a fortnight, while those who work less than 20 hours a week will receive A$700 every two weeks. From Jan. 1, payments will fall to A$1,000 and A$650 a fortnight, respectively.
The wage supplements have helped 3.5 million Australians and are widely credited with propping up the ailing economy after widespread social distancing restrictions paralysed businesses.
However, Morrison said changes were needed to ensure enough support to the economy without overpaying casual workers.
Morrison said his government will also trim unemployment benefits, which were increased in March by A$550 a fortnight until Sept. 30. While the benefits will continue, they will be more than halved.
Australia’s central bank welcomed the continuation of both wage and unemployment support.
“They’re both providing important support to households and businesses. They’re both playing an important role in reducing the costly scarring to the economy,” Philip Lowe, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, said in a speech on Tuesday.
FISCAL CUSHION
The extension of the fiscal stimulus eases fears Australia would suffer a hard economic landing after September, with unemployment already at a 22-year high.
Australia’s central bank said late last month the economy will need “considerable” support for some time, despite moves by states and territories to reopen their economies.
“The risk of a hard landing for the economy has dramatically reduced,” said Joshua Williamson, head of Economics Australia and New Zealand, Citibank. “By extending the assistance schemes, the government has reduced the likelihood of a policy driven slump in economic activity in Q4.”
But hopes for a quick recovery have been dashed as Australia struggles to contain new COVID-19 outbreaks.
Authorities in the southeastern state of Victoria, whose capital Melbourne is in partial lockdown amid a new outbreak, reported 374 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 275 cases detected on Monday.
The figures dent hopes Victoria will see a sustained slowdown in COVID-19 cases two weeks after nearly 5 million were told to stay home.
Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, on Tuesday reported 13 new cases. All but one of the new cases were acquired locally, authorities said.
Australia has recorded about 12,000 infections. The death toll rose to 126 after a woman in her 100s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s died from the virus.
Less than a month ago, Australia was widely heralded as a global leader in combating COVID-19 but quarantine lapses in Victoria triggered a flare-up in infections in June.
KATHMANDU: NIBL Ace Capital Ltd, one of Nepal’s leading merchant banking company and a subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL), has come up with a new tailored product ‘NIBL Professional Portfolio Service’ under the portfolio management service. This product aims to create an investm Read More...
DAMAULI, JULY 19 Bhanu Municipality is all set to install CCTV cameras in all wards to facilitate research on leopards in Tanahun. Preparations are under way to install CCTV cameras in 4,000 hectare forest area spread from wards 1 to 9 for research purpose. A total of 36 cameras will be ins Read More...
Kathmandu, July 20 One of the major prerequisites that is heavily falling short for good governance in Nepal's state mechanism is the absence of proper management, be it in government or non-government organisations, or at various tiers of administration. Policy formulation needs to be impleme Read More...
TOKYO: A Human Rights Watch report has found child athletes in Japan often suffer physical and verbal abuse and sometimes sexual abuse during training after documenting the experiences of over 800 athletes in 50 sports. The 67-page report released on Monday titled "I Was Hit So Many Times I C Read More...
KATHMANDU: Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has been learnt to have held discussions with the standing committee members of the then CPN Maoist Centre, at his residence in Lalitpur today. Dahal, chair of the then CPN-MC, has held the meeting on the day followi Read More...
HONG KONG: Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong filed candidacy papers Monday for upcoming legislative elections in Hong Kong, where the new national security law could prevent opposition candidates from taking seats. Wong was one of the top candidates emerging from unofficial primaries held by the Read More...
BAJURA: Heavy downpour that lasted throughout the night yesterday, has swept away a bridge in Taprisera of Sanphe-Martadi road section, in Budhiganga Municipality-2, while the consequent landslides have displaced more than a dozen families. According to Chief of District Police Office, DSP Tanka Read More...
DHANGADHI: Two persons died after being buried in rubbles of houses as a landslide hit Naugadh Rural Municipality-6 of Darchula district today. Sudurpaschim Province Police Office, Dipayal identified the deceased as Manmati Devi Thakunna (42) and Arati Thakunna (6) of Parigaun. The landslide t Read More...