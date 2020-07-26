Australia reports highest daily toll of coronavirus deaths

MELBOURNE: Australia reached a grim milestone on Sunday, recording its highest ever daily tally of deaths from the novel coronavirus, as authorities in Victoria state battled scores of clusters of infection and intensified efforts to trace their contacts.
Victoria’s leader, Daniel Andrews, told a media briefing the state had reported 10 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, Australia’s highest ever daily toll.
Victoria also recorded 459 new cases of the coronavirus, its second highest tally ever, he said, falling short only of the 483 last Wednesday, and up from 357 on Saturday, as infections remained persistent despite a two-week lockdown of its biggest city, Melbourne.
The state’s second wave is being driven by workplace infections at places like aged-care and healthcare facilities, big distribution centres, slaughterhouses, cold-storage facilities and warehouses, Andrews said.
“What that tells you is that some people … are feeling sick, they have symptoms and they are still going to work,” he said.
“If that continues, then we will just continue to see more and more cases.”
The new case tallies came on the day that Victoria carried out the most ever coronavirus tests, at more than 45,000.
Australia has avoided the sort of severe coronavirus outbreaks seen in some other countries, with more than 14,400 cases recorded and 155 deaths.
But authorities are struggling to contain more than 100 clusters in Victoria.
“It is a challenge when you get to these numbers and it is something that would challenge any jurisdiction in Australia which is exactly why we’re offering the extensive support we are to Victoria,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Coatsworth told media.
Victoria is under a six-week lockdown with its borders with other states closed and masks mandatory.
Officials have also enlisted the help of Australian Defence Force members, third-year medical students and ambulance workers to focus on tracing contacts of infected people within 24 hours.
“Ten families are currently planning funerals. And the youngest among them have lost someone in their forties. Please wear a mask everyone. And if you don’t you will get fined,” Andrews said.
The country’s most populous state of New South Wales recorded 14 new cases overnight, with almost half connected to an outbreak at a restaurant on the outskirts of Sydney.
Protesters in Sydney vowed to appeal a Supreme Court decision to block a rally planned for Tuesday over the high number of Aboriginal deaths in custody in line with a police request given concerns it could spread the coronavirus.
DHANGADHI: Two years have passed since 13-year-old Nirmala Panta of Bhimdatta Municipality-2 in Kanchanpur district was raped and murdered, but the culprit(s) have not been found yet. The victim’s family and others standing together with them, pursuing justice, have become disappointed. Pan Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 339,157 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
RAUTAHAT: A dispute occurred between on-duty police personnel and Indian nationals at the Indo-Nepal border checkpoint in Paroha Municipality-8, Rautahat, on Friday. The clash erupted at the Dashgaja region near Narkatiya village in the municipality. It has been learnt that two Indian women tr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former US President Barack Obama is set to become the first guest on Michelle Obama's Spotify podcast that will be launched globally on July 29. The duo will talk about their life together since they left the White House in 2016 in the first episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast. Acco Read More...
KATHMANDU: American singer Billie Eilish will be releasing her new song My Future on July 30 — the 18-year-old shared the news in a post on Twitter. "Billie Eilish – 'my future'. Out next Thursday," Eilish wrote in the tweet on July 24. The song is her first release since the official track Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Mumbai Police on July 24 issued summons to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, to record her statement in relation to the suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bandra police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, drove the actor Read More...
GENOA: Inter Milan put more pressure on stuttering Serie A leaders Juventus when two goals by Romelu Lukaku and one from Alexis Sanchez gave them a 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Genoa on Saturday. Inter, who have two games left, moved above Atalanta into second place with 76 points, fou Read More...
Kathmandu, July 25 Weeks of torrential monsoon rains,widespread flooding and deadly landslides in Nepal, India, Bangladesh and Bhutan have affected millions of children and families, UNICEF said today. Over four million children are currently estimated to be impacted and in urgent need of life Read More...