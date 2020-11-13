Bangladesh extends school shutdown over second COVID-19 wave

DHAKA: Bangladesh is extending its closure of schools and educational institutions which were last open in March until Dec. 19 amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections during the winter, the education ministry said on Thursday.
Experts say the South Asian country, with patchy healthcare facilities, could face another surge in infections, having so far confirmed 427,198 cases and 6,140 deaths from COVID-19.
The government closed schools and educational institutions on March 17. It has extended the closure several times, most recently until November 15.
“The decision has been taken considering the second wave… We can’t play with the lives of our children,” said a senior official of the education ministry, who declined to be named.
The government however, has lifted most other restrictions.
Daily infections have shown a rising trend this month, with 1,845 new cases and 13 deaths reported on Thursday.
“The coronavirus situation could worsen further in the winter when viral and bacterial diseases increase,” said virologist Nazrul Islam, a member of the national technical advisory committee to tackle COVID-19.
“People are eager for the vaccine but nobody is caring about the health rules like wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing,” Islam said.
The government is broadcasting lessons on television for school students, and universities are conducting online classes. Most children in Bangladesh do not have access to the internet.
Rights groups fear many are at risk from not returning to school and say many children have been forced to work to help their families and some girls have been forced into marriage due to their parents losing income.
“We fear the dropout rates could be 40% or even more,” said Rasheda K Choudhury, executive director of Campaign for Popular Education.
“My daughter is in 8th grade but I will never be able to send her back to school,” said garment worker Maksuda Begum, who was laid off from her job in April, adding that her family had been surviving on charity.
“I dreamed of a better life for my daughter but my dream will remain a dream,” she said, fighting back tears.
KATHMANDU: The photos show Manju Shakya (75) making Jajanka, a religious thread used for offering prayers, especially used in Newari culture during Tihar festival in Tahachal, Kathmandu, on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Photos by Naresh Shrestha for THT Read More...
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez will miss a "significant part" of the rest of the season after having surgery on his left knee, the Premier League champions said on Thursday. Gomez sustained the injury during a training session with England on Wednesday and was withdrawn from the squad before Thurs Read More...
NEW DELHI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - India should embrace split-captaincy and put Rohit Sharma in charge of their T20 squad, several former cricketers said after the opener led Mumbai Indians to a fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Tuesday. Virat Kohli leads India across formats, while Rohit us Read More...
LONDON: More than 52.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,284,143 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
MELBOURNE: The question of whether Steve Smith will regain the captaincy of the test team continues to gnaw at Australian cricket nearly three years after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Australia's selectors, however, are refusing to bite. Smith was suspended from cricket for 12 m Read More...
NEW DELHI: After his 92-year-old grandmother started coughing and her blood oxygen levels plummeted, Varunn Kaushik took her to two top private hospitals in New Delhi on Monday. Neither took her in, even after one of them found her positive for COVID-19. Kaushik said several other hospitals told Read More...
LEIPZIG: A newlook Germany side earned a 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic in a friendly on Wednesday but wasted a bagful of chances and failed to impress as they prepare to face Ukraine and Spain in the Nations League. Germany coach Joachim Loew, who rested key players ahead of the Nati Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 12 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who co-chair’s the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), has called the party’s Secretariat meeting for tomorrow a day after the Supreme Court cleared decks for Bamdev Gautam to become a minister. Till yesterday, Oli had been arguing against Read More...