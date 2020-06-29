Nepal | June 29, 2020

Bangladesh ferry accident kills at least 23

Published: June 29, 2020 2:27 pm On: World
REUTERS
DHAKA: At least 23 ferry passengers were killed in the Bangladesh capital Dhaka on Monday when the vessel sank after a collision, officials said.

The boat had around 50 passengers aboard when it capsized in the Buriganga river that runs along southwest Dhaka, Shahjahan Shikder, a fire service official told Reuters.

The dead include six women and three children, he added.

Some passengers swam ashore to safety but some were missing.

“So far, we have recovered 23 bodies and are looking for those missing,” Shikder said.

Hundreds of people die each year in ferry accidents in Bangladesh, a low-lying country that has extensive inland waterways but slack safety standards.

