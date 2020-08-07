Beirut port manager among 16 held in blast probe, judicial source says

BEIRUT: Lebanese authorities have arrested 16 people in an investigation into the Beirut port warehouse explosion, state news agency NNA said on Thursday, and a judicial source and local media said the port’s general manager was among those being held.
NNA did not name the individuals, but quoted Judge Fadi Akiki, a government representative at the military court, as saying authorities had so far questioned more than 18 port and customs officials and others involved in maintenance work at the warehouse.
“Sixteen people have been taken into custody as part of the investigation,” NNA quoted Akiki as saying. He said the investigation was continuing.
A judicial source and two local broadcasters said Beirut Port General Manager Hassan Koraytem was among those held. Earlier, the central bank said it froze the accounts of seven people including Koraytem and the head of Lebanese customs.
Gandaki Province chief minister Prithvi Subba Gurung is NCP (NCP) Gandaki Province in-charge. A former secretary of then CPN-UML party, Gurung is the supporter of Prime Minister and NCP (NCP) co-chairperson KP Sharma Oli. As the intra-party feud has escalated lately, CM Gurung has been quite occupie Read More...
11 infected are Nepali Army personnel in Birgunj BIRGUNJ: As many as 43 cases of coronavirus infection have freshly surfaced in Parsa on Thursday. Among the infected is central committee member of main opposition Nepali Congress, Ajay Chaurasiya. The infections were confirmed through the P Read More...
SAPTARI: A 45-year-old man from Rupani Rural Municipality-5 of Saptari was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, albeit post demise. He had passed away on Tuesday night. The deceased had been suffering from high fever for about two weeks for which he purchased medicines from a local pharmacy. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The price of gold has made yet another record at an all time high of Rs 102,500 per tola in the domestic market today. Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA) showed an increase of Rs 1,100 per tola on fine gold. The price of tejabi gold stands at Rs 10 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Six of the security personnel stationed at the residence of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal have tested positive for coronavirus. The PCR tests were carried out at Maharajgunj-based Nepal Police Hospital. According to Dahal's secretariat, the infected Read More...
French president due to visit Beirut on Thursday Dozens still missing after Tuesday's huge blast Officials start counting enormous cost of explosion World Bank says working to mobilise financial support BEIRUT: Lebanon mourned on Thursday the victims of the most powerful blast to hit Read More...
KATHMANDU: International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), an international non-government organisation which works as advocate for justice and human rights, has called upon the Government of Nepal to undertake substantial reforms in order to ensure that the wide-ranging constitutional and political re Read More...
DHARAN: An industry has been held responsible for transmission of coronavirus at community level in Dharan Sub-metropolitan City of Sunsari district. Negligence on the part of Priti Valve and Fittings Industries Pvt Ltd located in the Industrial Area of Dharan-8 has been blamed for local Read More...