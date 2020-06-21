Blasts kill 7 people in southern and central Somalia

MOGADISHU: At least seven people have died in two separate bomb attacks in southern and central Somalia in the last 24 hours, police and military officers said on Sunday.
In the first incident, two bombs planted in front of the house of a military official in Wanlaweyn town, 90 km northwest of the capital Mogadishu, exploded late on Saturday, killing four people, including soldiers and civilians.
No group has claimed responsibility. Such attacks are commonplace in Somalia, where Islamist militant organisation al Shabaab have been waging a 12-year campaign to topple the central government.
“First we heard a blast at the house. The military officer was absent by then. Guards and residents came to find out what caused the blast and then a second blast went off,” Mohamed Nur, a police officer, told Reuters from Wanlaweyn on Sunday.
In the second incident, three militants in a car carried out a suicide bomb attack at a military checkpoint in Bacadweyn town in central Somalia’s Galmudug state on Sunday.
Soldiers shot at the vehicle after its occupants ignored orders to stop. Three soldiers died and two others were wounded, according to Major Abdullahi Ahmed, a military officer in the nearby town of Galkayo.
Al Shabaab, which wants to establish its own rule in Somalia based on its own strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law, could not be reached for comment.
Residents of Bacadweyn, about 180 km to south east of Galkayo, said they were afraid the attackers belonged al Shabaab.
“Al Shabaab have never attacked us. We are horrified this morning to witness a suicide car bomb. Government forces are a target but such attacks will not spare civilians,” local elder Hassan Nur told Reuters.
DAMAULI: Over 20 additional cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Tanahun district, today. According to the Health Office, Tanahun, 21 infections were reported in Rishing Municipality and two each in Byas Municipality and Shuklagandaki Municipality, on Saturday. The infecte Read More...
LOS ANGELES: Beyoncé did not let Juneteenth pass without dropping one of her signature surprises — a new single called “Black Parade.” “I’m going back to the South, I’m going back where my roots ain’t watered down," Beyoncé sings, opening the track. At several points on Friday’s Read More...
BEIJING: Chinese prosecutors said on Friday they have charged two detained Canadians for suspected espionage, indictments that could result in life imprisonment, in a case that has driven a diplomatic wedge between Ottawa and Beijing. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “very dis Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 331 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday. With this, the nationwide tally of Covid-19 stands at 8,605. Of the newly infected, 282 are males and 49 are females, the Ministry informed. In total, 7,849 males and 756 females Read More...
More than 8.69 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 459,604 have died, a Reuters tally showed. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS At least 2,200,160 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its terri Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 169,165 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 252,300 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: British actor Ian Holm, known for his versatile performances including roles in Chariots of Fire, Alien and The Lord of the Rings died on June 19. He was 88. According to Holm's agent Alex Irwin, the actor died peacefully on June 19 morning in a hospital, surrounded by his family a Read More...
KATHMANDU: American rapper Tray Savage was shot to death in Chicago on June 19. He was 26. A spokesperson for the Cook County medical examiner's office confirmed that Savage, whose real name is Kentray Young, died on June 19 after succumbing to his injuries, according to ANI. The emcee and mem Read More...