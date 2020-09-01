THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Police, while searching for missing diplomat Richard Morris, former UK ambassador to Nepal, have found a body in Alice Holt Forest, Hampshire Constalbury told the BBC.

Richard Morris had gone missing since May 6. He was last seen running in Alton in the county where he was known to enjoy running.

Police searched the forest area and also inspected 2 kilometres (1.2 miles) of the River Wey, as well as scouring CCTV footage and carrying out house-to-house inquiries before their search was scaled back, according to the BBC.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the 52-year-old’s family has been notified, BBC reported.

Morris was appointed British High Commissioner to Fiji before his disappearance.

He was said to have worked as head of the Pacific department at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), consul general in Sydney as well as director general of trade and investment in Australasia.

The Foreign Office had described him as a “much-valued and well-liked colleague”.

Originally from Worcestershire, father-of-three children, Morris was UK ambassador to Nepal for four years until 2019.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook