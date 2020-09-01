KATHMANDU: Police, while searching for missing diplomat Richard Morris, former UK ambassador to Nepal, have found a body in Alice Holt Forest, Hampshire Constalbury told the BBC.
Richard Morris had gone missing since May 6. He was last seen running in Alton in the county where he was known to enjoy running.
Police searched the forest area and also inspected 2 kilometres (1.2 miles) of the River Wey, as well as scouring CCTV footage and carrying out house-to-house inquiries before their search was scaled back, according to the BBC.
Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the 52-year-old’s family has been notified, BBC reported.
Morris was appointed British High Commissioner to Fiji before his disappearance.
He was said to have worked as head of the Pacific department at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), consul general in Sydney as well as director general of trade and investment in Australasia.
The Foreign Office had described him as a “much-valued and well-liked colleague”.
Originally from Worcestershire, father-of-three children, Morris was UK ambassador to Nepal for four years until 2019.
KATHMANDU: Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday. Mukherjee, who had suffered a fall and was operated for a blood clot removal in his brain on August 10, was diagnosed with Covid-19 prior to the surgery. He was 84. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee, made the announcement o Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 30 The Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons today decided to look into 2,507 out of 3,223 complaints it received from families of conflict victims. Issuing a press release to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the CIED Read More...
DHANKUTA, AUGUST 30 The isolation ward set up at Audhodikgram for the treatment of coronavirus patients have come into operation in Dhankuta Municipality, Dhankuta, from today. According to Dhankuta District Health Office, the isolation facility with 20 beds was brought into operation from Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 30 On the fourth day of the fifth phase of repatriation, a total of 480 Nepalis have returned home. A total of three flights were conducted today from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. As per Tribhuvan International Airport, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) evacuated 151 passengers a Read More...
NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League's eight teams are counting the cost of COVID-19's impact on their finances but having faced the prospect of the tournament being wiped out by the pandemic this year they are taking a 'glass half-full' view of the situation. The IPL's original March start w Read More...
POKHARA: A person has been arrested on the charge of raping a 9-year-old girl from Biruwa-8 of Syangja on Sunday. Police arrested Resh Bahadur Gurung (55) of Biruwa-7 in Syangja, currently living in Pokhara Metropolitan City-10 of Kaski district, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sub Read More...
NEW DELHI: India said on Monday it had foiled an attempt by Chinese troops to change the status quo on their disputed and ill-defined border in a fresh flare-up between the two nuclear-armed countries. "On the Night of 29/30 August 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at dur Read More...
Global records India reported 78,512 new novel coronavirus infections on Monday, slightly fewer than its record set the previous day when it posted the biggest, single-day tally of infections of any country in the pandemic. On Sunday, India's total of 78,761 new cases exceeded the previous re Read More...