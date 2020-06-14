Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died by suicide at his Mumbai residence, on Sunday, as per a Hindustan Times report.
The 34-year-old actor was popular for his performance in as as (M S) Dhoni which released in the year 2016. He was last seen in the movie Chhichhore which had performed well at the box office.
Sushant Singh Rajput had made an entry into Bollywood with the much acclaimed Kai Po Che in the 2012.
Prior to joining Bollywood, Rajput was a loved face in the Indian Television industry.
See the actor’s filmography, here.
This was his last instagram update
Listen, show empathy, don’t judge.
Numbers to reach out to for support in Nepal:
Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital Suicide Hotline: 9840021600
Patan Hospital Helpline for Suicide Prevention: 9813476123
Transcultural Psychosocial Organization-Nepal Crisis Hotline: 16600102005
