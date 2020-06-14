KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide at his Mumbai residence, on Sunday, as per a Hindustan Times report.
READ ALSO: Tributes pour in for Sushant Singh Rajput, including from Indian PM Narendra Modi
The 34-year-old actor was popular for his performance in as as (M S) Dhoni which released in the year 2016. He was last seen in the movie Chhichhore which had performed well at the box office.
Sushant Singh Rajput had made an entry into Bollywood with the much acclaimed Kai Po Che in the 2012.
Prior to joining Bollywood, Rajput was a loved face in the Indian Television industry.
See the actor’s filmography, here.
This was his last instagram update
