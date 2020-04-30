THT Online

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away at the age of 67. His brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news to Hindustan Times.

After a two-year-long battle with cancer, Kapoor breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. His wife and actor Neetu Kapoor was by his side.

Randhir was quoted in Hindustan Times as saying that his brother was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday morning after his health deteriorated.

Many celebrities from Bollywood took to Twitter and other social media forums to express their shock and condolences on the demise of the third generation star from the legendary Kapoor family.

T 3517 – He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Kapoor who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 had been receiving treatment in New York, USA.

Bollywood fraternity has suffered two losses in two days with Rishi Kapoor’s demise on Thursday, which was preceded by actor Irrfan Khan’s passing away on Wednesday.

He is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor and children Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

