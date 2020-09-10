Book: Kim Jong Un told Trump about killing his uncle

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s comments about the threat from the novel coronavirus attracted widespread attention after excerpts from journalist Bob Woodward’s book “Rage” were released. The excerpts also provide new details about the president’s thoughts on North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, racial unrest and a mysterious new weapon that Trump claims other world powers don’t know about.
Some of the other topics covered in the book, which was based on 18 interviews that Woodward conducted with Trump between December and July and with others (excerpts from the book were reported by The Washington Post, where Woodward is an editor, and CNN):
NORTH KOREA
Woodward wrote that Trump said he was impressed with Kim when he first met the North Korean leader in Singapore in 2018 and that Kim was “far beyond smart.” Trump also said that Kim “tells me everything” and even gave the president a graphic account of how Kim had his own uncle killed.
As he engaged in nuclear arms talks with Kim, Trump dismissed intelligence officials’ assessments that North Korea would never give up its nuclear weapons. Trump told Woodward that the CIA has “no idea” how to handle Pyongyang.
Trump also dismissed criticism about his three meetings with Kim, claiming the summits were no big deal. Critics said that by meeting Kim, Trump provided the North Korean leader with legitimacy on the world stage.
“It takes me two days. I met. I gave up nothing,” said the president, who likened North Korea’s attachment to its nuclear arsenal to somebody who is in love with a house and “they just can’t sell it.”
Kim welcomed Trump’s attention, calling the president “your excellency” in a letter. Kim wrote to Trump that he believed the “deep and special friendship between us will work as a magical force.”
RACIAL UNREST
In June, after federal agents forcibly removed protesters from Washington’s Lafayette Square to make way for Trump to stage a photo opportunity outside a church near the White House where he held up a bible, Trump called Woodward to boast about how he was for “law and order.”
“We’re going to get ready to send in the military slash National Guard to some of these poor bastards that don’t know what they’re doing, these poor radical lefts,” Trump told Woodward, who recorded Trump.
Later that month, Woodward asked the president if, as a white man, he had a responsibility to better “understand the anger and pain” felt by Black Americans.
“No,” Trump replied. “I don’t feel that at all.”
As Woodward pressed Trump about discrimination and inequalities suffered by Black people over the years, the president pointed to how the unemployment rate for Black Americans fell before the pandemic.
When the two spoke again about race relations on June 22, Woodward asked Trump whether he thought there was systemic racism in America.
“Well, I think there is everywhere,” Trump said. “I think probably less here than most places. Or less here than many places.”
Asked by Woodward whether racism “is here” in the United States in a way that affects people’s lives, Trump replied: “I think it is. And it’s unfortunate. But I think it is.”
MYSTERY WEAPON
In discussions with Woodward about rising tensions in 2017 between the U.S. and North Korea, Trump said: “I have built a nuclear — a weapons system that nobody’s ever had in this country before. We have stuff that you haven’t even seen or heard about. We have stuff that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Chinese President Jinping) Xi have never heard about before. There’s nobody — what we have is incredible.”
Woodward writes that sources, who spoke to him on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the U.S. military had a “secret new weapons system.” But the sources did not provide details and told Woodward, according to the book, that they were surprised Trump had disclosed it.
Trump national security adviser Robert O’Brien told Fox News’ “Special Report” on Wednesday that the president did not talk about any specific weapon system. “We’re always on the cutting edge and we’ve always got something out there that our adversaries don’t know about,” O’Brien said.
FORMER TOP OFFICIALS IN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
Woodward’s book quotes Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, as saying, “The most dangerous people around the president are overconfident idiots.” The book also quotes Kushner as saying that he advised people to think about “Alice in Wonderland” when trying to understand the Trump presidency. The novel is about a girl who falls through a rabbit hole and Kushner, according to Woodward, singled out the Cheshire Cat, whom he said had endurance and persistence, not direction.
Woodward’s book also discusses how some top-level administration officials contemplated quitting.
Then-Defense Secretary James Mattis went to the Washington National Cathedral to pray about the nation’s future under Trump as commander in chief. According to Woodward’s book, Mattis once told then-National Intelligence Director Dan Coats, “There may come a time when we have to take collective action” because Trump is “dangerous” and “unfit” to be president.
Woodward says Mattis told Coats, “The president has no moral compass.”
Coats, the book says, replied: “True. To him, a lie is not a lie. It’s just what he thinks. He doesn’t know the difference between the truth and a lie.”
Coats is a former senator from Indiana and was recruited into the administration by Vice President Mike Pence, who is also a Hoosier. “How are you stomaching” the Trump presidency, Coats’ wife, Marsha, once asked Pence at a White House dinner.
“I think he (Pence) understood. And he just whispered in my ear, ‘Stay the course.’”
NEW YORK: Pablo Carreno Busta outlasted an erratic Denis Shapovalov 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 0-6 6-3 on Tuesday in a seesaw battle lasting over four hours to advance to his second US Open semi-final. The 29-year-old Spaniard, the oldest of the men's quarter-finalists at Flushing Meadows, looked Read More...
WINSTON-SALEM: North Carolina caps outdoor gatherings at 50 people to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, but don't tell that to President Donald Trump. He basked in a largely maskless crowd of several thousand supporters during a Tuesday rally in this critical battleground state. “As Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 49,219 as 1081 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Almost a thousand people were discharged upon recovery in the past day. As many as 918 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 33,882 Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 464 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday. Of the total new cases, 394 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 34 and 36 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. T Read More...
At least 27,658,719 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 897,349 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The Wor Read More...
ROLPA: Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Barsha Man Pun said that Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) would get its new executive director soon. The appointment proposal of NEA's new executive director would be tabled at the Cabinet before its sitting executive director, Kulman G Read More...
RAUTAHAT: As many as 20 police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) have been reported to be infected by novel coronavirus in Rautahat district. The DSP, two inspectors and 17 other police personnel at Chandrapur-based Area Police Office (APO) tested positive for COVID-19. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 799,341 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...