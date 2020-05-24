Brazil registers 965 new coronavirus deaths, confirmed cases hit 347,398

SAO PAULO: Brazil registered 965 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities to 22,013, the Health Ministry said.
The country now has 347,398 confirmed cases, according to the ministry, up 16,508 from Friday, when it surpassed Russia to become the world’s virus hot spot behind the United States.
The actual number of cases and deaths is believed to be higher than the official figures disclosed by the government, as the testing capacity of Latin America’s largest country still lags.
Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has been fiercely criticized for his handling of the outbreak, which has led to the exit of two health ministers amid his insistence in opposing social distancing measures while advocating the use of unproven drugs for treatment.
The former army captain has seen his opinion poll ratings drop as an unfolding political crisis adds to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Bhairahawa, May 22 Family members of a COVID-19 infected person from Gulmi, who died at Crimson Hospital of Tilottama yesterday, and health workers who attended to him at the hospital, have tested negative for the virus. “Test results of 29 persons — health workers, hospital staffers and t Read More...
Chitwan, May 22 It is learnt that two persons infected with the novel coronavirus in Chitwan had returned from New Delhi in an ambulance. They had travelled up to Nepal-India border, Krishnanagar, from New Delhi in an ambulance and changed the ambulance from there to reach their home in Chitwan. Read More...
Kathmandu, May 22 The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority today filed three charge-sheets at the Special Court against three persons for their alleged involvement in corruption and bribery. A charge-sheet has listed Shyam Babu Prasad Chaurasiya, chair of Birgunj Metropolitan Read More...
Rautahat, May 22 Police fired 12 rounds in the air when the locals protested the midnight raid at Nepali Congress’s suspended lawmaker Mohammad Aftab Alam’s house and two other nearby houses last night, in a bid to arrest Alam’s brother. A police team had reached Alam’s house at about Read More...
Kathmandu, May 22 The Ministry of Finance (MoF), which is in the final stage of preparing the budget for fiscal year 2020-21, has clarified that social security allowances of old people and the salary of civil servants will not be raised and remain the same next year amid limited resources and ne Read More...
Kathmandu, May 22 As the government is mulling over bringing back vulnerable Nepalis from foreign countries in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC) has been given the responsibility to manage such people who return to the country. The meeting of Co Read More...
Kathmandu, May 22 It has been around two months that the country is in a lockdown with literally everything shut. However, some offices and schools have been conducting online meetings and classes, respectively, during this period. But the problem is that with the increasing use of online methods Read More...
Kathmandu, May 22 The All Nepal Football Association today released the technical report book of the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League but the football governing body remained mum on match fixing case. The ANFA had in February taken action against captain Dipesh Shrestha and man Read More...