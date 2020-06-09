Brazil reports 679 new coronavirus deaths amid controversy over data

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO: Brazil reported 679 new COVID-19 deaths and 15,654 additional confirmed cases on Monday, as controversy grew over the country’s official coronavirus data amid allegations of manipulation from a senior lawmaker.
Brazil‘s Health Ministry removed data from its website over the weekend and stopped releasing cumulative totals for coronavirus deaths and infections. The move came soon after it released two contradictory sets of data.
The numbers the government issued on Monday were the same as those reported earlier by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), which brings together the heads of Brazil‘s state health departments but is separate from the federal health ministry.
According to Conass, Brazil‘s death toll now stands at 37,134, the world’s third highest after the United States and Britain. There were 707,412 confirmed cases as of Monday, the second highest level after the United States.
In a statement on Monday, the health ministry said its weekend dataset problems stemmed primarily from mistakes in the numbers from two states that were later corrected.
But discrepancies in the daily death toll it reported prompted criticism from across the political spectrum, including a call for a congressional inquiry.
“By changing the numbers, the Ministry of Health covers the sun with a sieve,” Rodrigo Maia, speaker of the lower house, said on Twitter.
“The credibility of the statistics needs to be urgently recovered. A ministry that manipulates numbers creates a parallel world in order not to face the reality of the facts,” he added.
Senator Eliziane Gama, leader of centrist party Citizenship, asked the Senate to open an inquiry into the numbers, while the World Health Organization (WHO) stressed the importance of “consistent and transparent” communication from Brazil.
For Carlos Machado, head of research at the National School of Public Health, the lack of dependable data in Brazil is dangerous.
“Not having updated and reliable data during a pandemic of this proportion is like driving in the dark,” he said.
“While we do not have a vaccine, information is the best weapon we have,” he added.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 100,971 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 156,991 Rapid D Read More...
CHITWAN: As many as 23 persons, including three health workers, have been diagnosed with coronavirus transmission in Chitwan, on Monday. Results of 23 out of 310 samples came out positive for the virus through tests conducted at Bharatpur-based laboratory today. According to chief of Bharatpur Read More...
MADRID: Barcelona and Real Madrid resume one of the tightest title races in recent memory when La Liga kicks back into action this week in empty stadiums, after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just before the season was postponed on March 10, former Real great Jorge Read More...
KATHMADU: Nepali actor Priyanka Karki has found a passion for cooking and has turned into a chef. The Chhakka Panja actress has come up a brand new cooking show Chop Chop Diaries of which the first episode has been uploaded on her YouTube channel. “Cooking is a new start for me since the lo Read More...
KATHMANDU: India's popular writer-lyricist has won the Richard Dawkins Award 2020, and he could not be more honoured. "I am deeply honoured to receive the Richard Dawkins Award 2020. I have admired Richard Dawkins ever since I read his first book The Selfish Gene. I have since then read every bo Read More...
KATHMANDU: Black Panther star Michael B Jordan wants studios and agencies to invest in black staff. Addressing an anti-racism protest in Los Angeles on June 6, the Hollywood actor called on Hollywood to commit to hiring more black people. "You committed to a 50/50 gender parity in 2020. Wher Read More...
KATHMANDU: The scriptwriter of Gulabo Sitabo Juhi Chaturvedi has claimed that the film is her original work a day after the makers of the film were accused of plagiarism. She has said that her conscience is clear regarding this matter. "My conscience is clear, and so are the facts in this matt Read More...
BEIJING: Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has started an early-stage study in China to test a potential antibody treatment against the coronavirus in uninfected people, the company said in a filing on Sunday. The experimental drug, JS016, is also expected to begin human study in the United States in Read More...