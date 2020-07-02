Brazil to test Sinovac’s potential vaccine against COVID-19 in six states

SAO PAULO: A potential coronavirus vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac will be tested in Brazil by 12 research centers in six Brazilian states, the governor of Sao Paulo state, Joao Doria, said on Wednesday, adding the trials still need to be approved by local health vigilance agency Anvisa.
The study – first announced on June 11 – is led by Instituto Butantan, a research center funded by the state of Sao Paulo. The agreement with Sinovac includes not only trials but also the transference of technology to produce the coronavirus vaccine locally.
“The 12 research centers that will carry out the trials for the coronavirus vaccine have already been chosen here in Brazil,” Doria said in a news conference.
Besides Sao Paulo, the tests with a total of 9,000 volunteers will also be conducted in Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul and Parana, he added.
For Dimas Covas, director at Instituto Butantan, Sinovac’s potential vaccine is one of the most promising studies to fight COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and results of clinical trials are expected later this year.
Brazil’s health vigilance agency Anvisa said in a statement that its technical team is in contact with Butantan and Sinovac, adding its analysis is at an advanced stage and is expected to be concluded soon.
“The matter is receiving top priority, as well as all studies and products related to fighting COVID-19,” Anvisa said.
Besides Sinovac, Brazil is also testing a potential vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca with researchers at Oxford University, which the World Health Organization (WHO) says is the world’s leading candidate and most advanced in terms of development.
BAJURA: As many as 280 girls and boys have received health and safety materials in Khaptad Chhededaha Rural Municipality of Bajura district. The materials were provided by Mahila Bikas Manch (Women Development Forum) in coordination with the local level. Krishnaa Dani, Programme Coordinator of Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 233,227 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 300,620 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: Amid tensions escalating in ruling Nepali Communist Party (NCP), party co-chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today visited Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre to get himself checked. It has been learnt that PM Oli went to the hospital for regular health screening. According th Read More...
TANAHUN: Police have arrested an absconding person involved in a road accident after 22 years of being convicted, on Tuesday. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yuvaraj Timilsina of District Police Office, Tanahun, said that Laxman Shrestha, 50, of Shuklagandaki Municipality-3 was arrested fro Read More...
KATHMANDU: The number of coronavirus-infection cases in Kathmandu valley are slowly but steadily rising, with the case count exceeding 10 two days in a row. With the confirmation of 17 new cases in the last 24 hours, the valley's case tally has hit 122 on Wednesday. The number of additional ca Read More...
KATHMANDU: A 49-day-old infant diagnosed with Covid-19 passed away on Wednesday evening at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), where he was receiving treatment. Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular press briefing, confirmed the passing of the baby. The infant -- resident o Read More...
NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday deployed a helicopter and a dozen drones spraying insecticide to stop desert locusts that have spread to nine heartland states of the world's second-biggest producer of rice and wheat. The move came after swarms invaded Gurugram, a satellite city of the capital N Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Nepali Army on Wednesday sacked two of its high-ranking officers for offence related to discipline, chain-of-command and military conduct. Brigadier General Surendra Singh Rawal and Colonel Anil Khadka were relieved of duty on being found guilty for going against the military chai Read More...