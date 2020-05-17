British Gurkhas of 1 RGR run 1956 km to raise fund for local hospital

Nepal | May 17, 2020

Published: May 17, 2020
THT Online
KATHMANDU: British Gurkhas of C (MOGAUNG) Company of the 1st Battalion of The Royal Gurkha Rifles (1 RGR) ran a 1956 km long relay marathon in support of a local hospital in Ashford, Britain, on Friday.

The distance is equivalent to the distance from Land’s End to John O’ Groats, the whole length of the island of Great Britain from southwest and northeast.

The marathon that started on Monday 11 May was completed on Friday, 15 May.

The Gurkhas ran 93 hours 57 minutes and 23 seconds continuously (day/night), dedicating their run to the National Health Service (NHS) staff who are working 24/7 to battle the global health crisis.

According to the organisers, the marathon was organised as a respect to the NHS staff throughout the nation and also to provide support to the local Hospital, William Harvey Hospital, a NHS Trust.

The marathon which had the target of £5,500, raised £5,646  for the cause.

