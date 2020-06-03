British PM Johnson tells China: We’ll not walk away from Hong Kong people

LONDON: The United Kingdom will not walk away from the people of Hong Kong if China imposes a national security law which conflicts with Beijing’s international obligations under a 1984 accord, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
“Hong Kong succeeds because its people are free,” Johnson wrote in The Times. “If China proceeds, this would be in direct conflict with its obligations under the joint declaration, a legally binding treaty registered with the United Nations.”
China’s parliament last week approved a decision to create laws for Hong Kong to curb sedition, secession, terrorism and foreign interference. Mainland security and intelligence agents may be stationed in the city for the first time.
“Many people in Hong Kong fear that their way of life — which China pledged to uphold — is under threat,” Johnson said.
“If China proceeds to justify their fears, then Britain could not in good conscience shrug our shoulders and walk away; instead we will honour our obligations and provide an alternative,” he said.
Johnson repeated Britain’s pledge to give British National Overseas passport-holders in Hong Kong a path to British citizenship – allowing them to settle in the United Kingdom.
There are about 350,000 holders of BNO passports in Hong Kong and another 2.5 million are eligible for them, Johnson said.
The newspaper said that Britain’s National Security Council agreed on Tuesday to “rebalance” Britain’s relationship with China.
Britain on Tuesday warned Beijing to step back from the brink over the national security law in Hong Kong, saying it risked destroying one of the jewels of Asia’s economy while ruining the reputation of China.
SAN SALVADOR: Rains from Tropical Storm Amanda left at least 17 dead and seven missing while causing extensive damage across El Salvador and Guatemala that pushed thousands of people into shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic. EL Salvador Interior Minister Mario Durán said Monday some 7,000 peo Read More...
Kathmandu Cycling to his place of work, Dr Paban Sharma, Professor at Patan Academy of Health Sciences, has had to face the brunt of the police officials on more than one occasion. Ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24, Sharma’s preferred means of commute has been h Read More...
Kathmandu, June 2 Although the government had restricted operations of domestic and international flights in the wake of nationwide lockdown, the national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), has been conducting chartered flights under special conditions. According to the Corporation, a Read More...
In the last two decades, the world has witnessed a dramatic shift in both its educational and technical landscapes. Nepal has attempted to follow suit. I grew up in a middle class family in south eastern Nepal. We did not have a computer at home, let alone a cell phone. My family used a dial up p Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fifty-four additional people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Karnali Province, on Tuesday. As of today, five districts of the province have witnessed cases of COVID-19. With the newly confirmed infections, number of cases has reached 252 in the province. Until Read More...
Local youths playing cricket to spend time during lockdown with their mask on for safety in Kshetrapati, Kathmandu, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa Chhetri/ THT Read More...
At least 6,290,684 people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 374,933 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Meanwhile, US he Read More...
BERN: World soccer's governing body FIFA has asked competition organisers to use "common sense" with players who display messages of protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in the United States. FIFA regulations bar players from displaying any "po Read More...