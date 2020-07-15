THT Online

KATHMANDU: A gruesome murder of a person, believed to be a tech CEO, has been reported inside a luxury Manhattan apartment in New York City, on Wednesday.

Police believe the deceased to be Fahim Saleh, who is the CEO of Nigeria-based motorbike startup company Gokada. Saleh is also the co-founder of ride-sharing company Pathao, which operates in Bangladesh and Nepal.

The body of the tech entrepreneur, 33, was apparently found alongside an electrical saw.

According to the report on New York Post, the body of the deceased was found in a bad state. The sources described the killing as an apparent targeted murder, the report stated.

Although an official confirmation on the news is yet to come about, Gokada and Pathao have shared the news of his demise on social media.

We are deeply saddened to inform you about the sudden and tragic loss of our founder and CEO, Fahim Saleh. Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us. — Gokada – We do delivery now (@GokadaNG) July 15, 2020

The result of medical examination, which will establish the identity of the dismembered body, is still awaited.

