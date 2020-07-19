China blasts dam to release floodwaters as death toll rises

BEIJING: Authorities in central China blasted a dam Sunday to release surging waters behind it amid widespread flooding across the country that has claimed scores of lives.
State broadcaster CCTV reported the dam on the Chuhe River in Anhui province was destroyed with explosives early Sunday morning, after which the water level was expected to drop by 70 centimeters (more than 2 feet).
Water levels on many rivers, including the mighty Yangtze, have been unusually high this year because of torrential rains.
Blasting dams and embankments to discharge water was an extreme response employed during China’s worst floods in recent years in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and almost 3 million homes were destroyed.
Last week, the gargantuan Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze opened three floodgates as the water level behind the massive dam rose more than 15 meters (50 feet) above flood level. Another flood crest is expected to arrive at the dam on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, soldiers and workers have been testing the strength of embankments and shoring them up with sandbags and rocks. On Saturday, firefighters and others finished filling in a 188-meter (620-foot) break on Poyang Lake, China’s largest freshwater lake, that had caused widespread flooding across 15 villages and agricultural fields in Jiangxi province. More than 14,000 people were evacuated.
Seasonal flooding strikes large parts of China annually, especially in its central and southern regions, but has been especially severe this summer. More than 150 people have died or are missing in flooding and landslides brought on by the torrential rains — 23 of them since Thursday alone.
About 1.8 million people have been evacuated and direct losses attributed to flooding are estimated at more than 49 billion yuan ($7 billion), according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.
Major cities have been spared so far, but concern has risen over Wuhan and other downstream metropolises that are home to tens of millions of people.
WASHINGTON: John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, died on Friday. Lewis, a member of Congress from Atlanta who had announced in December that he had advanced pancreatic cancer, was 80. “He loved this country so much Read More...
KATHMANDU: Aloft Kathmandu Thamel, a boutique hotel in the capital city, celebrated its first anniversary on July 17. Chairperson of the hotel, Prithivi B Pande, expressed that it was with a great sense of fulfilment that they celebrated their first anniversary. He said, "My vision was and is alw Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s total coronavirus infection count has reached 17,502 with 57 new cases detected today, stated the Ministry of Health and Population. The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,331 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours, said the ministry. Read More...
WASHINGTON: The NASA astronauts who traveled to the International Space Station in SpaceX’s first crewed flight in May are expected to return to Earth on Aug. 2 after spending two months in orbit, a NASA spokesman said on Friday. US astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will gear up for the fi Read More...
POKHARA: Fifty-five people have lost their lives in 21 incidents of landslide and flood in Gandaki Province in the past one week. Of the total deceased, 29 are males and 26 females from five districts of the province. Gandaki Province Police Office, Pokhara informed that seven persons buri Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya, who were living in isolation at home after testing positive to COVID-19, have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital after complaining of breathlessness and mild fever on July 17 evening. Aishwarya, 46, and eight-year-old Read More...