China braces for more storms; 121 dead or missing this year

BEIJING: A wide swath of southern China braced Sunday for more seasonal rains and flooding that state media said has already left more than 120 people dead or missing this year.
The National Meteorological Center raised the weather alert to yellow Sunday morning, the third-highest of four warning levels, for more than half a dozen provinces and the cities of Shanghai and Chongqing. Heavy to torrential rains were forecast into Monday afternoon.
Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed flooded streets and farmland in Anhui province. To the south in Jiangxi province, more than 8,000 people have been evacuated and 54 houses collapsed after rainstorms in recent days, the network said.
Nationwide, flooding-related disasters have destroyed 17,000 homes, caused 41.6 billion yuan ($5.9 billion) in economic losses and left 121 people dead or missing so far this year, the official People’s Daily newspaper said in a social media post, citing the Ministry of Emergency Management.
The National Meteorological Center said some parts of Anhui, Hubei, Hunan and Zhejiang provinces could see 100 to 230 mm (4 to 9 inches) of rain. It also issued a yellow alert for rain in two northeastern provinces, Heilongjiang and Jilin.
KHOTANG, JULY 3 A 10-bed holding centre has been established in Diktel, the district headquarters of Khotang, for returnees. According to Chief District Officer and District COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre coordinator Shaligram Sharma Poudel, Nepali Army personnel and Red Cross staff jointly Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 3 Even after the government has scrapped the secretariat of the Visit Nepal 2020 campaign, the secretariat has submitted more unpaid bills to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA). Addressing a press meet today to unveil the ministry’s work progress dur Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 3 Although the country is in a lockdown, infrastructure development activities under the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) have continued. Organising a press meet today, Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai unveiled the progress report of infrastructure deve Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 3 The government which has been rescuing stranded Nepalis abroad repatriated 917 Nepali citizens and two dead bodies today through six different chartered flights. As per the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) office based at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepal A Read More...
DHANGADHI/BAJURA: Two persons who had gone missing after being swept away by a landslide in Mallesi of Kedarsyu Rural Municipality in Bajhang district early Saturday morning, have been found dead. Seven others swept away in the same landslide are still missing. As many as 18 houses were swept awa Read More...
SEOUL: North Korea does not feel the need to have talks with the United States, which would be nothing more than “a political tool” for Washington, a senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday, ahead of a U.S. envoy’s visit to South Korea. Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said negotiat Read More...
WASHINGTON: Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months. The number of cases is more than double the figure for severe influenza illness Read More...
Arsenal was fined 40,000 Swiss francs ($42,300) by FIFA and warned about its conduct regarding player transfers after the club used variable sell-on clauses that were found to give it influence over other clubs. In a previously undisclosed investigation, FIFA legal documents reviewed by The Assoc Read More...