China names new head of national security office in Hong Kong

BEIJING: China has appointed an official who became prominent during a 2011 clampdown on protesters in China as director of its new national security office in Hong Kong, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.
Zheng Yanxiong, 57, most recently served as the secretary-general of the Communist Party committee of Guangdong province, an economic powerhouse bordering Hong Kong.
The new security agency was established under national security legislation that China imposed this week on Hong Kong that will punish crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, heralding a more authoritarian era for China’s freest city.
Zheng sparked controversy during an earlier posting as the party chief of the Guangdong city of Shanwei over his stance towards protesters in the village of Wukan.
The villagers had sought compensation for land requisitioned by the government and elected a committee to represent their rights. They also aired their grievances to foreign media.
Video clips that were leaked from an internal government meeting at the time showed Zheng harshly criticising the villagers and calling foreign media “rotten”.
Zheng, who has never held a post outside Guangdong, was vice minister in charge of propaganda for the province from 2013 to 2018.
Li Jiangzhou and Sun Qingye were appointed as Zheng’s deputies, Xinhua said.
KATHMANDU: A 49-day-old infant diagnosed with Covid-19 passed away on Wednesday evening at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), where he was receiving treatment. Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular press briefing, confirmed the passing of the baby. The infant -- resident o Read More...
NEW YORK: A New York appeals court cleared the way Wednesday for a publisher to distribute a tell-all book by President Donald Trump’s niece over the objections of the president’s brother. The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division said it was lifting a restraint that a judge put on Read More...
LONDON: Prince Harry stressed the need to tackle institutional racism during a speech he recorded for Wednesday's ceremony for the Diana Awards, a charity for young people set up to honor his late mother. In a video message shown in the virtual ceremony, the Duke of Sussex said that “institutio Read More...
POKHARA, JULY 1 Syangja’s Adhikhola Rural Municipality has offered to pay 300 rupees for a kilogram of locusts, dead or alive. According to the rural municipality’s acting Chief Administrative Officer Geduram Dhakal, anyone who brings locusts dead or alive, will get Rs 300 for a kilogram o Read More...
MUMBAI: India’s coronavirus infections surpassed 600,000 on Thursday, with 17,834 deaths, as authorities battled to contain the pandemic while easing lockdown rules, officials and the health ministry said. The increase presents a severe challenge for India’s strained medical capacity and over Read More...
KHOTANG, JULY 1 Khotang Chamber of Commerce and Industry has closed commercial and other activities with effect from today after COVID-19 infected people were found in Diktel. General Secretary Manoj Kumar Bajimaya said business activities would close as a precautionary and preventive measure Read More...
DHADING, JULY 1 As incessant rainfall has pushed up the water level in the Trishuli River these days, locals can be seen competing with each other to collect floating logs in the flooded river in Dhading these days. According to Tirtha Silwal, a local from Malekhu, even wage-earners from other Read More...
PANCHTHAR, JULY 1 A campaign launched by Siddhapokhari Sewa Sadan to collect a fund of Rs 10 million by chipping in Rs 1 per day is gaining steam in Panchthar. Sewa Sadan had started the campaign with the aim of keeping helpless and abandoned senior citizens in an ashram two years ago. As p Read More...