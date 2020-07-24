China orders US to shut Chengdu consulate, retaliating for Houston

BEIJING: China ordered the United States to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu on Friday, in a tit-for-tat response to being told to shut its consulate in Houston earlier this week, as relations between the two world powers deteriorated further.
China had warned it would retaliate after it was unexpectedly given 72 hours – until Friday – to vacate its Houston consulate, and had urged Washington to reconsider.
“The US move seriously breached international law, the basic norms of international relations, and the terms of the China-US Consular Convention. It gravely harmed China-US relations,” China’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China informed the US Embassy in China of its decision to withdraw its consent for the establishment and operation of the US Consulate General in Chengdu,” it said.
The US Department of State and the US embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Relations between Washington and Beijing have deteriorated sharply this year over a range of issues, from trade and technology to the coronavirus, China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea and its clampdown on Hong Kong.
In a major speech on Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington and its allies must use “more creative and assertive ways” to press the Chinese Communist Party to change its ways, calling it the “mission of our time.”
DHADING: Reconstruction of a bridge over Mauwa River along the Prithvi Highway located in Dhading district has been expedited. The bridge, which stands near the border with Chitwan district and connects Kathmandu with 67 districts in the country, was swept away by flood triggered by incessant rai Read More...
GAIGHAT: A teenage boy who got bitten by a snake in Katari Municipality-5 of Udayapur district died in course of treatment in Siraha. The deceased has been identified as Laxman Khatri (18) of Sishaghari in Katari-5. Khatri was bitten by a snake while he was picking shoots of pumpkin, accor Read More...
DHAKA: Bangladesh are planning to reschedule their three-test series in Sri Lanka in October following the postponement of this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, according to a report. The series was originally scheduled in July-August but had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pan Read More...
KATHMANDU: Private schools have decided to resume online classes from today onwards after resolving discussions with the government. The private schools had halted online classes from July 16 asking their teachers and staff members to stay on unpaid leave, as government ordered not to take tuitio Read More...
NEW YORK: Kim Kardashian West is asking the public to show compassion and empathy to husband Kanye West, who caused a stir this week after fulminating in a series of social media posts. She says he is bipolar. The reality TV star and beauty mogul posted a lengthy message Wednesday on her Instagra Read More...
KATHMANDU: A murder convict, former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Armed Police Force, has been released from prison today before completion of his full sentence. Former DIG Ranjan Prasad Koirala was sentenced to 20 years in prison, along with confiscation of his property, by Kathmandu Dis Read More...
GAIGHAT: Police have arrested an absconding person involved in a road accident after a year, today. Deputy Superintendent of Police Gobinda Puri, Information Officer at Udayapur District Police Office, said Baburam Pradhan, 21, a resident of Mothiyai in Triyuga Municipality-2 has been arrested. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 147 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the nationwide count to 18,241. The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,481 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours. A total of 331, Read More...