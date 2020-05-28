China parliament approves Hong Kong security bill as tensions with US rise

HONG KONG/BEIJING: China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress, approved a decision on Thursday to go forward with national security legislation for Hong Kong that democracy activists in the city and Western countries fear could undermine its autonomy.
China says the legislation will be aimed at tackling secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in the city but the plan, unveiled in Beijing last week, triggered the first big protests in Hong Kong for months.
Riot police were out in force in Hong Kong as its legislators debated another piece of legislation, a bill that would criminalise disrespect of China’s national anthem, while the United States piled on pressure aimed at preserving the city’s freedoms.
Dozens of protesters gathered in a shopping mall to chant slogans but there was no repeat of disturbances the previous day when police made 360 arrests as thousands took to the streets in anger over the anthem bill and national security legislation proposed by China.
Last year, the city was rocked for months by often violent pro-democracy demonstrations over an unsuccessful bid to introduce an extradition law to China.
The anthem bill is the latest issue to fuel fears in Hong Kong that Beijing is imposing its authority and eroding the high degree of autonomy the former British colony has enjoyed under a “one country, two systems” formula since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
But of greater concern in Hong Kong is the Chinese government’s national security law for the city, which is expected to be enacted before September.
Lawmakers gathered in the Great Hall of the People to the west of Beijing’s Tiananmen Square burst into prolonged applause when the vote tally showed 2,878 to 1 in favour of the decision to move forward with laws, with six abstentions.
Details of the law are expected to be drawn up in coming weeks and Chinese authorities and the Beijing-backed government in Hong Kong say there is no threat to the city’s autonomy and the new security law would be tightly focused.
The United States, Britain and the European Union have expressed concern about it, and its implications for China’s freest city and one of the world’s financial hubs.
KATHMANDU: All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) President Karma Tsering Sherpa during a video interview said that nationality is weak in the Madhesi community. ANFA President Sherpa, during the interview with Durbin Nepal, made the controversial remark that Madhesi community needed a lesson on n Read More...
BIRGUNJ: As many as 350 Nepali citizens who had been living in quarantine facilities in India have been let into the country through Raxaul-Birgunj border point, on Wednesday. Of the total returnees, 222 were pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi in Jammu Kashmir and had been quarantined in Katra quaran Read More...
RAUTAHAT: The number of COVID-19 positive cases crossed hundred with 35 people testing positive for the infection in Rautahat district, on Wednesday. Among the new cases, eight people have been infected in Gaur Municipality, 16 in Ishanath Municipality, two in Dewahi Gonahi Municipality, two in K Read More...
More than 5.6 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 349,555 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The Americas have em Read More...
Previous experience from Ebola epidemic in Liberia has already proven that discontinuing heath services unrelated to epidemic response resulted in more deaths than the epidemic itself. Most of the reproductive health services are time sensitive and further delay or denial in seeking services can inc Read More...
JAJARKOT: The families of the victims of Chaurjahari incident have filed a First Incident Report (FIR) against 20 persons for their involvement in the killings of Dalit youth Nawaraj BK and his friends, in District Police Office, Jajarkot on Wednesday. As per the FIR, Chaurjahari Municipality-8 c Read More...
TAIPEI: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday pledged to draw up a plan to give humanitarian relief to people involved in pro-democracy protests in Taiwan's most concrete intervention since a renewal of unrest in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong. China's proposed new security legislation for Read More...