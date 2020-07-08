China, US trade tit-for-tat visa curbs over Tibet

BEIJING/WASHINGTON: China said on Wednesday it will impose visa restrictions on US citizens who have engaged in what it called “egregious” behaviour over Tibet, in apparent retaliation against US restrictions on Chinese officials.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the United States would restrict visas for some Chinese officials because Beijing obstructs travel to Tibet by US diplomats, journalists and tourists and “human rights abuses” in the Himalayan region.
The moves come as relations between the United States deteriorate over trade, technology, the coronavirus pandemic and the former British colony of Hong Kong.
The United States “should stop going further down the wrong path to avoid further harming China-US relations and communication and cooperation between the two countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.
China sent troops into remote, mountainous Tibet in 1950 in what it officially terms a peaceful liberation and has ruled there with an iron fist ever since.
Zhao said Beijing would not allow foreign interference in Tibetan affairs and said Beijing implements some “protective measures” on visitors due to Tibet’s geography and climate.
Pompeo said in a statement the United States remained committed to supporting “meaningful autonomy” for Tibetans and respect for their fundamental human rights.
“Access to Tibetan areas is increasingly vital to regional stability, given the PRC’s human rights abuses there, as well as Beijing’s failure to prevent environmental degradation near the headwaters of Asia’s major rivers,” Pompeo said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.
“Today I am announcing visa restrictions on PRC government and Chinese Communist Party officials determined to be ‘substantially involved in the formulation or execution of policies related to access for foreigners to Tibetan areas’,” he said.
US-China relations have reached their lowest point in years since the coronavirus pandemic that began in China hit the United States hard.
Pompeo said last week the new national security law China has imposed on Hong Kong, despite the territory’s guarantee of wide-ranging autonomy, was an affront to all nations.
POKHARA: After failing to deposit the loan installment in the wake of extended lockdown, transport entrepreneurs handed-over vehicle keys to bank officials in Pokhara, on Monday. As many as ninety entrepreneurs associated with Prithvi Highway Bus Association handed over the keys to officials Read More...
DADELDHURA, JULY 6 As many as 175 people have died by suicide during the nationwide lockdown in Sudurpaschim Province. Police said that suicide deaths have been reported from all nine districts of the province from March 24 till date. Police said suicide deaths were more common among males com Read More...
GAIGHAT: A lawyer has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a seven-year-old boy at Triyuga Municipality-12 in Udaypur district. Police have arrested Indra Tamang, a lawyer, for beating Ian Limbu, a resident of Bikram Marg in the Municipality, on Monday night. Sanjana Limbu, the victim's mot Read More...
KATHMANDU: With the confirmation of 204 new cases, Nepal’s coronavirus infection tally has crossed the 16,000-mark and stands at 16,168 on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, 688 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country after recovery from COVID-19, stated Ministry of He Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 261,861 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 312,402 Rapid Diagn Read More...
India's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 20,000 on Tuesday and case numbers surged as the south Asian nation pushed ahead with relaxations to its almost two-month lockdown amid grim economic forecasts. The rate of both new COVID-19 infections and deaths are rising at the fastest Read More...
KATHMANDU: The United Kingdom government has announced -- a good news for international students -- that those willing to work in the UK post their graduation will be able to do so under the new graduate programme. The UK-based international students who hold a valid Tier 4 visa will be able to b Read More...
KATHMANDU: American musician Charlie Puth has called out the toxic K-pop fandoms, especially BTS ARMY, to put an end to the dangerous stan culture. Allkpop reports that on July 6, the See You Again singer took to Twitter pleading with ARMYs and other K-pop fandoms to end the "dangerous, toxic, Read More...