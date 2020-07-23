China’s Sinopharm says coronavirus vaccine could be ready by year-end: state media

BEIJING: A coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) could be ready for public use by the end of this year, state media reported on Wednesday, ahead of a previous expectation it may become available in 2021.
Sinopharm Chairman Liu Jingzhen told state broadcaster CCTV the company expects to finish late-stage human testing within about three months.
Sinopharm’s unit China National Biotec Group (CNBG), which is responsible for two coronavirus vaccine projects, said in June the shot may not be ready until at least 2021 as a lack of new infections in China made it difficult to find people to test it on.
But China has since found alternative trial sites abroad, overcoming some of the obstacles it faces in the global race to produce a vaccine to fight a pandemic that has killed over 600,000 people globally.
Sinopharm’s experimental shot has entered a Phase III trial involving around 15,000 participants and two vaccine strains in the United Arab Emirates.
Another potential vaccine, developed by Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech using a similar technology, has also been given to participants in a Phase III trial in Brazil.
A vaccine candidate developed by CanSino Biologics Inc and China’s military research unit, which appears to be safe and induced immune responses in most subjects in a closely-watched mid-stage study, is also looking for opportunities to run a Phase III trial outside China.
KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths today, taking the nationwide death-toll from the disease to 42. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, a 60-year-old male from Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City in Dhanusha district passed away on Tuesday, July 21. He had Read More...
BAJURA: Unabating rain in Bajura and Achham has caused Budhiganga River to erode nearby lands and turn the fields into sand-filled banks. Dozens of villages in the district are at a risk of erosion. Fields of about 107 families have been eroded by the river in Amakot, Budhiganga Municipality-1 wh Read More...
TOKYO: Tokyo Olympics organisers are preparing to host the Games next year even if the global coronavirus pandemic hasn't eased substantially, organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto told Reuters on Tuesday. The Tokyo Olympics had been scheduled to start on Friday but were put back Read More...
KATHMANDU: The chariot procession of Rato Machhindranath has been postponed until further notice. Issuing a follow-up notice today, chief of Lalitpur Branch Office of Guthi Sansthan, Rajan Bhuju, informed that the procession has been postponed for now, owing to the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Read More...
ANCHORAGE: A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula and a tsunami warning has been issued. According to the US Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) and was centered 60 miles (96 kilometers) s Read More...
LAMJUNG: As many as 18 houses were swept away by the landslide that occurred in Marsyangdi Rural Municipality-3 of Lamjung district on Wednesday morning. Persistent rainfall for the past few days triggered the landslide at 9:00 am today in Tarapu Pallotari. Six persons were injured in the Read More...
At least 15,013,761 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 616,276 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 100 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide count to 18,094. The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,779 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours. Following r Read More...