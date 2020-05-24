China’s Wuhan says conducted 1,146,156 COVID-19 tests on May 23

BEIJING: The city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, conducted 1,146,156 nucleic acid tests on May 23, the local health authority said on Sunday, compared with 1,470,950 tests a day earlier.
Wuhan began a campaign on May 14 to look for asymptomatic carriers – infected people who show no outward sign of illness – after confirming on May 9-10 its first cluster of COVID-19 infections since the city’s release from a virtual lockdown on April 8.
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 45,957 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 86,235 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...
BIRATNAGAR: Province 1 Social Development State Minister Jasamaya Gajmer has directed the concerned authorities at Jhapa-based Kachankawal quarantine facility to make all basic facilities available there. As many as 216 returnees from India have been kept in quarantine. "Province 1 government is Read More...
DHADING: As many as 217 people who had been working in India have returned to their home district Dhading on Saturday morning. Of the total returnees, 133 were stranded at Sunauli, India near Nepali border while 84 others had been placed in various quarantine centres in Rupandehi district. Tho Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former President of All Nepal Football Association Ganesh Thapa today slammed the current leadership for using wrong information about the construction of the ANFA Complex in the ‘technical report and statistics’ of the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League. The ANFA yes Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Nine patients undergoing treatment at the Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital for COVID-19 have been discharged following recovery, on Saturday. Among those discharged, three persons are from Parsa, two from Bara, three from Rautahat, and one Indian national, informed Dr Uday Kumar Singh. Read More...
Bayern stay four points clear at top Dortmund beat Wolfsburg 2-0 Havertz brace sends Leverkusen past Gladbach BERLIN: Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 on Saturday, surviving a brief second-half comeback scare to stay four points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Read More...