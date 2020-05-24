China’s Wuhan says conducted 1,146,156 COVID-19 tests on May 23

Reuters

BEIJING: The city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, conducted 1,146,156 nucleic acid tests on May 23, the local health authority said on Sunday, compared with 1,470,950 tests a day earlier.

Wuhan began a campaign on May 14 to look for asymptomatic carriers – infected people who show no outward sign of illness – after confirming on May 9-10 its first cluster of COVID-19 infections since the city’s release from a virtual lockdown on April 8.

