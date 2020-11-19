China’s Xi calls for cooperation on vaccine

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping is calling for closer international cooperation on making a vaccine for the coronavirus available.
Xi spoke Thursday in an address delivered via video at an event at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.
Xi said: “To beat the virus and promote the global recovery, the international community must close ranks and jointly respond to the crisis and meet the tests.”
He said cooperation would include closer coordination on policies for development and distribution of a vaccine.
Chinese companies Sinovac and Sinopharm are in the late stages of testing vaccines, putting them among nearly a dozen companies at or near that level of development. That has introduced both commercial and political competition among countries and companies to be the first to offer a solution to the pandemic.
LONDON: England will visit Pakistan for the first time in 16 years when they play two T20 Internationals in October 2021, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday. The short tour will serve as a build-up to the Twenty20 World Cup in India that is scheduled to start the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 1,442 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 212,917. Of the total new cases, 534 are females and 908 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,038 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley Read More...
JALESHWAR: A motorcyclist died and the pillion rider sustained injuries when a tanker knocked them on the road along the East-West Highway in Bardibas of Mahottari district today morning. The deceased has been identified as Ashlal Pariyar (26) of Tinpatan Rural Municipality-1 in Sindhuli district Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twelve more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,259. 1,442 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 212,917. Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been re Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,038 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday. Of the total infections, 403 are females and 635 are males. In the last 24 hours, 822 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur r Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has concluded. The meeting, which began after hours of speculation, was going on at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar. According to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's press advisor, Surya Thapa, the Read More...
NAIROBI, KENYA: The United Nations humanitarian office is releasing $100 million in emergency funding to seven countries at risk of famine in Africa and the Middle East amid conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, while the humanitarian chief says returning to a world where famines are common would be " Read More...
LONDON: More than 55.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,332,354 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2 Read More...