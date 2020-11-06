Climate activist Thunberg hits back at Trump over anger management taunt

STOCKHOLM: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg hit back at Donald Trump on Twitter late on Thursday saying the US president should “chill” about the election, a repost to his tweet last year mocking the teenager over what he called her anger management issues.
Commenting on Trump tweeting “STOP THE COUNT!” on Thursday, as the election race in the United States went to the wire, 17-year-old Thunberg tweeted: “So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!”
The tweet has been liked 1.2 million times so far and re-tweeted 266,000 times.
Trump took to Twitter in December last year after Thunberg was named Time’s Person of the Year for 2019, mocking the 17-year-old in exactly the same manner for her impassioned pleas to governments to act to stop global warming.
“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” Trump wrote, commenting on a tweet from another person congratulating Thunberg on the Time prize.
Thunberg responded at the time by updating her Twitter biography to include: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old-fashioned movie with a friend.”
With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, US President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country’s democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being “stolen” from him.
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 6 The under-construction Pokhara Regional International Airport, located 3 km east of the existing domestic airport, as seen from a hill in Pokhara. Picture taken by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times Read More...
HETAUDA: A team deployed from Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) arrested Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) engineer while taking one million rupees in bribe from service seeker in Hetauda, on Thursday. CIAA's Hetauda Office Chief Babu Ram Khatiwada said, a team led by DSP Read More...
KATHMANDU: The COVID-19 pandemic has created the largest disruption of education systems in history, affecting nearly 1.6 billion learners in more than 190 countries and all continents. Closures of schools and other learning spaces have impacted 94% of the world’s student population, up to 99% Read More...
LONDON: Two own goals helped Arsenal recover from falling behind to crush Molde 4-1 in Europa League Group B on Thursday, with Nicolas Pepe and Joe Willock also scoring for the Londoners. Arsenal struggled to deal with Molde's aggressive pressing game and that led to Martin Ellingsen's Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 5 The Hindu Kush Himalaya region faces the threat of climate and ecological change. Urgent coordinated action is needed to save it, warned experts from five mountain countries of Asia, including Nepal. They were speaking at a session on ‘the HKH Call to Action: Maintai Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 5 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has warned local levels against signing any Memorandum of Understanding with foreign counterparts to establish sister relationship without prior approval of the Government of Nepal. A notice issued by the MoFAGA t Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 5 Women central members of the main opposition Nepali Congress party have demanded one-third representation of women at all levels of the party structure. At a virtual interaction on ‘14th General Convention of Nepali Congress and Women Leadership’ organised by Girija P Read More...
Several hydropower projects are yet to be connected to national grid BAGLUNG, NOVEMBER 5 Tarakhola Rural Municipality in Baglung has witnessed a rise in the number of hydropower projects. Earlier, Sayapatri Hydropower was completed and most recently 380-MW Tarakhola Hydropower project has bee Read More...