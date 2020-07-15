Co-founder of Pathao, Gokada CEO Fahim Saleh found dead in Manhattan apartment

KATHMANDU: A gruesome murder of a person, believed to be a tech CEO, has been reported inside a luxury Manhattan apartment in New York City, on Wednesday.
Police believe the deceased to be Fahim Saleh, who is the CEO of Nigeria-based motorbike startup company Gokada. Saleh is also the co-founder of ride-sharing company Pathao, which operates in Bangladesh and Nepal.
The body of the tech entrepreneur, 33, was apparently found alongside an electrical saw.
According to the report on New York Post, the body of the deceased was found in a bad state. The sources described the killing as an apparent targeted murder, as per the report.
The same report stated that the CCTV footage from the building showed Saleh entering a lift with a man wearing a mask and carrying a bag on Monday.
Although an official confirmation on the victim’s identity and the incident is yet to come about, Gokada and Pathao have shared the news of his demise on social media.
We are deeply saddened to inform you about the sudden and tragic loss of our founder and CEO, Fahim Saleh. Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us.
— Gokada – We do delivery now (@GokadaNG) July 15, 2020
Meanwhile, Pathao Bangladesh has also shared a post expressing shock over the reports of Fahim’s death.
View this post on Instagram
We are shocked and saddened to hear the reports of the death of Fahim Saleh, one of the founding members of the Pathao team. Fahim believed in the potential for technology to transform lives in Bangladesh and beyond. He saw the promise in us, when all we had was a common purpose and a shared vision. He was, and will forever remain, an incredible inspiration for Pathao and our entire ecosystem.
The result of medical examination, which will establish the identity of the dismembered body, is still awaited.
Born to Bangladeshi immigrant parents in Saudi Arabia in 1986, Salah had later moved to the US along with his family.
