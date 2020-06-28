Commander in Somali al Shabaab militant group killed: state media

MOGADISHIU: Somali security forces have killed a commander of the al Shabaab militant group in a military operation, state radio reported on Thursday.
Ahsraf Azmi Abu Hamdan, who was from Nepal, was a senior trainer in the Islamist group.
He was killed in an operation in the Middle Juba region in southern Somalia, state radio said. Three other fighers were also killed.
Al Shabaab has been fighting to topple Somalia‘s central government since 2008 to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islam’s sharia law.
KATHMANDU Chris Adler, former drummer of heavy metal band Lamb of God, has teamed up with Girish Pradhan of the popular band from Sikkim, India Girish and The Chronicles, to form a new project called 'Firstborne'. They have launched their first EP. Firstborne, comprising Adler on drums, Pr Read More...
At least 9,828,644 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 493,611 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The World H Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has continued on the third day, today. It has been learnt that the meeting has been discussing Nepal's border issues and the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact. Prevention, control and treatment of Read More...
BARA: Thousands of locusts, which can destroy crops in no time, have been spotted in the fields of Bara district. Coordinator of Agriculture Ministry's Disaster Committee, Sahadev Humagain, confirmed that the grasshopper-like insects that have been discovered in the country are certainly a type o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Locals have started building the chariot of Rato Machhindranath, who is worshipped as the God of Rain and Harvest. Both Hindus and Buddhists pay their homage to the deity during the festival. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 554 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking Nepal’s total COVID-19 count to 12,309. 434 males and 120 females are among the newly infected persons. In total, 10,940 males and 1,369 females have contracted the disea Read More...
KATHMANDU: One more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection, confirmed the Ministry of Heath and Population (MoHP), at its regular media briefing, today. With this recent addition of fatality, Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has reached to 28. A 50-year-old man from Laalpur of Godavari M Read More...
CHENNAI: Outrage at the death of a father-son duo in the custody of Indian police earlier this week mounted on Saturday, with thousands on social media comparing the incident to the death of George Floyd in the United States. J Jayaraj, 59, and Bennicks Immanuel, 31, were subjected to a brutal th Read More...