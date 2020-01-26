Condolence motion passed

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KHASYEULI: The State 5 State Assembly meeting today endorsed the condolence motion at the demise of opposition Nepali Congress (NC) leader Baladev Sharma Pokhrel.

With the endorsement of the motion, the meeting was put off.

Presenting the motion in the meeting, State Assembly Speaker Purna Bahadur Gharti said the demise of experienced politician Pokhrel was an irreparable loss to the entire State and it created a vacuum in the democratic movement.

The session observed a minute-silence on the passing away of the leader.

Leader Pokhrel had passed away on January 20 at the age of 82. He was elected in the State Assembly through the proportional electoral system.

