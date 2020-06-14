KATHMANDU: Renowned personalities from various fields are expressing shock over the untimely and unexpected demise of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. Condolences and tributes are pouring in from all quarters as celebrities and fans take some time to grasp the fact that the actor is no more.
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to express his shock over the young actor’s passing away.
Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020
Anushka Sharma, who was Singh’s co-star in PK, posted a heartfelt message for him. “Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon.”
His co-star from the 2016 Super-Hit film Dhoni, Disha Patani has remembered Sushant Singh in her Instagram post.
Shahrukh Khan took to Twitter and said he’ll miss Sushant.
He loved me so much…I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad….and so shocking!! pic.twitter.com/skIhYEQxeO
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2020
Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Shilpa Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, producer director Anurag Kashyap, among others have expressed sadness on Rajput’s demise.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh too posted his tribute-message.
हिंदी फ़िल्मों के युवा कलाकार सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मृत्यु का समाचार स्तब्ध करने वाला है।
उनकी अभिनय क्षमता, प्रतिभा और कौशल के लोग क़ायल था। उनका यूँ चले जाना पीड़ादायक है और यह फ़िल्मजगत के लिए एक बड़ा नुक़सान है।ईश्वर उनके परिवार एवं प्रशंसकों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे।
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 14, 2020
Read Also: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committs suicide
The 34-year-old actor was found hanging his Mumbai residence, on Sunday.
See some of the tribute messages, here:
Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020
Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless…I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020
Just heard the shocking news about @itsSSR. My deepest condolences to his family. May god give them strength. I still find it hard to absorb.
— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 14, 2020
With inputs from Vishakha Nikam in Mumbai
