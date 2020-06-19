Coordinated blasts kill four in Pakistan, including soldiers

KARACHI: Three consecutive explosions claimed by a little-known separatist group killed four people including two soldiers in Pakistan‘s southern province of Sindh on Friday, officials said.
At least a dozen people were also injured.
Shadowy secessionist organization the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army, which wants the province to break from the Pakistani federation, said it carried out the attacks.
One of the blasts was in Karachi, Pakistan‘s largest city and the capital of Sindh, where a civilian died and eight others including a paramilitary soldier were injured.
That explosion was outside a centre for distribution of government cash handouts, and police believe the target was a vehicle of the Sindh Rangers paramilitary force parked outside.
The second blast was reported in Ghotki district, 500 km north of Karachi, where two Rangers soldiers died along with a passerby, local police chief Furrukh Ali told Reuters.
The third blast took place in Sindh’s Larkana district, where no casualties were reported.
The Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army has carried out low-intensity attacks in the past, including blowing up train tracks, but its separatist fight has been less violent than that of neighbouring Balochistan province.
“Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army claims the responsibility of Karachi, Ghotki and Larkana attacks,” it tweeted, without giving more details.
The Rangers, a wing of the Pakistan Army, have been deployed around Pakistan and played a prominent role in crackdowns on militant and criminals in Karachi.
Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered an inquiry into Friday’s violence.
LONDON: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been included in a 30-member group that will begin training at the Ageas Bowl from June 23 ahead of their first test against the West Indies on July 8, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. Moeen, 32, had announced a break from te Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 155,518 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 243,075 Rapid Diagno Read More...
KATHMANDU: University of Queensland (UQ) has made a call for recruitment of healthy participants to sort candidates for testing COVID-19 vaccine. UQ is accelerating its pace of vaccine project which was started as part of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) rapid response p Read More...
KATHMANDU: About 23 per cent of households in the country had inadequate food consumption in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a survey jointly conducted by the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD), with the support from Government of Au Read More...
ROME: Napoli stunned Juventus 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw to claim the Coppa Italia on Wednesday and bring their fiery coach Gennaro Gattuso the first major trophy of his managerial career. Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed Juve's first two efforts in the shootout while Napoli converted al Read More...
KATHMANDU: British singer, songwriter and entertainer Dame Vera Lynn, who became a voice of hope in Britain during World War II and was known as the Forces' Sweetheart, has died at the age of 103. In a statement, her family said, "The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of B Read More...
KATHMANDU: Keeping the safety protocol set against novel coronavirus in mind, Nepalaya has launched a chapter-wise release of 'Arthat Pariwartan' authored by Sujeev Shakya as e-Book worldwide, for the first time. In a statement, Nepalaya said all it's books are now available worldwide through Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali Army today said its attention has been drawn to some media reports over its alleged involvement in misappropriation of funds while housing 175 students repatriated from Wuhan, China, at Kharaipati-based quarantine facility, earlier in February. Refuting the allegations leveled a Read More...