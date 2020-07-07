Death toll from flooding in Japan rises to 50, dozen missing

TOKYO: Soldiers rescued residents on boats as floodwaters flowed down streets in southern Japanese towns hit by deadly rains that were expanding across the region Tuesday. At least 50 people have died and a dozen are missing.
Pounding rain since late Friday in Japan’s southern region of Kyushu has triggered widespread flooding. More rain was predicted in Kyushu and the western half of Japan’s main island as the rain front moved east.
In Fukuoka, on the northern part of the island, three soldiers waded through knee-high water pulling a boat carrying a mother, her 2-month-old baby and two other residents.
“Good job!” one of the soldiers said as he held up the baby to his chest while the mother got off the boat, Asahi video footage showed. Several children wearing orange life vests over their wet T-shirts arrived on another boat.
An older woman told NHK television she started walking down the road to evacuate, but floodwater rose quickly up to her neck. Another woman said, “I was almost washed away and had to grab a electrical pole.”
The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 49 victims were from riverside towns in the Kumamoto prefecture. Another of the dead confirmed as of Tuesday morning was a woman in her 80s found inside her flooded home in another prefecture.
About 3 million residents were advised to evacuate across Kyushu, Japan’s third-largest island.
Tens of thousands of army troops, police and other rescue workers mobilized from around the country worked their way through mud and debris in the hardest-hit riverside towns along the Kuma River. Rescue operations have been hampered by the floodwater and continuing harsh weather.
In Kuma village in the hardest-hit Kumamoto prefecture, dozens of residents took shelter at a park. The roofed structure had no walls or floor and they sat on blue tarps spread on the dirt ground, with no partitions. The village office’s electricity and communications had been cut.
Among the victims were 14 residents of a nursing home next to the Kuma River, known as the “raging river” because it is joined by another river just upstream and is prone to flooding. Its embankment fell, letting water gush into the nursing home.
KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) on Sunday revealed five photos that made it to the top-five of the 'Nepal From Your Window' photo contest. The five photos will be awarded with cash prize of Rs 10,000 each. Among the 500 approved photos listed in the contest, Samde Sherpa's Kathmandu V Read More...
DHANGADI, JULY 5 A meeting of Sudurpaschim Province Assembly started amid the obstruction from opposition parties in Dhangadi. Despite the obstruction from the opposition parties — Nepali Congress and Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal —the meeting of the PA began today. Lawmakers from the opp Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 5 The Locusts Information Centre (LIC) has stated that the risk of a new swarm of locusts entering the country is gradually declining due to the changing direction of the wind. Citing the Swarm Trajectory Prediction managed by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 5 A total of 604 Nepalis returned home today from three destinations. As per Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), 147 and 152 Nepalis were repatriated from Doha in Qatar through flights of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) and Himalaya Airlines, respectively. Likewise, Himalay Read More...
MELAMCHI, JULY 5 Melamchi Municipality in Sindhupalchowk is all set to launch a campaign to promote local agricultural produce. The campaign to be launched in line with the local government’s policies and programmes for the upcoming fiscal year, seeks to motivate people to produce vegetables Read More...
BAJURA, JULY 5 At a time when schools in urban areas have started online classes, a school in Bajura has started teaching students by reaching to their communities and toles. Budhinanda Basic Level School at Kolti of Budhinanda Municipality has started teaching students in their respective tol Read More...
Leading actors of the Nepali film industry opine that a space for discussion has opened up now, and no one should let this chance pass. They also urge the media to pull up their socks KATHMANDU A discourse has started after film actor Samragyee RL Shah broke her silence last week on the harassme Read More...
NEW DELHI: Indian soldiers who died in close combat with Chinese troops last month were unarmed and surrounded by a larger force on a steep ridge, Indian government sources, two soldiers deployed in the area and families of the fallen men said. One of the Indian soldiers had his thro Read More...