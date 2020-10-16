Delhi residents worry about toxic mix of pollution, COVID-19

NEW DELHI: Families in Delhi with pre-existing health conditions such as asthma are stocking up on oxygen cylinders and pulse oximeters, fearing that the city’s worsening air quality will make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus.
After months of relatively clean air because of a lockdown imposed to fight the virus, pollution levels have spiked to their worst in two years for October, caused by farmers burning crop stubble in surrounding states and cooler weather.
On Friday, haze hung over the capital of 18 million people and the air quality level was at 235 on a scale of 500.
Rupesh Gupta, 45, who has recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, said he was an asthmatic and having difficulty breathing the city’s dirty air.
“I am neither able to walk, nor get out of the house. Even if I try and get out of the house, it takes me an effort to breathe,” he said. He lost his mother to COVID-19, so his anxiety levels are high.
“There is paranoia that you never know from what source we might get infection again in our home,” his wife, Neelam Gupta, told Reuters at their residence in a congested west Delhi suburb.
The family has bought a 15 kg oxygen cylinder for emergency use and a portable pulse oximeter to measure oxygen levels in the blood each day.
They are also keen to stock up on air purifiers that most well-heeled families own in Delhi, one of the world’s most polluted cities.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained in the “very poor” category all week due to slowing wind speeds that allow deadly pollutants such as PM2.5 particles to remain suspended in the air.
“Air pollution will weaken the respiratory tract, lung functions will be compromised. The probability of catching COVID-19 would increase substantially,” said Vivek Nangia, principal director and head, Max Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi.
India is behind only the United States in terms of coronavirus cases, touching 7.37 million on Friday. Delhi is one of the hot spots of the disease, with 321,031 cases.
Nepali Army personnel pulling the MI-17 chopper from Tribhuvan International Airport to Kharipati barrack in Bhaktapur, on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT Read More...
Kathmandu, October 15 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli reshuffled his Cabinet without seeking the consent of Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal and without discussing the issue at the party Secretariat meeting. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari had accepted the prop Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 15 The Department of National ID and Civil Registration under the Ministry of Home Affairs has written to all 753 local levels, requesting them to distribute social security allowance to differently-abled persons bearing blue card and single women below 60 years of age for the Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 15 The Government of Nepal and the Government of Austria held virtual bilateral consultations today. The meeting took stock of the overall state of the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two sovereign countries. Various aspects of Nepal-Austria relations incl Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 15 Handwashing with soap has been one of the best defences against the virus, along with other public health measures such as maintaining physical distance, avoiding crowded places, practising cough etiquette and wearing a mask wherever recommended. Global Handwashing Day is Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, OCTOBER 15 The Dalit community of Saptari staged a demonstration in the district headquarters Rajbiraj today protesting the increasing cases of violence and murder against their community members. Hundreds of Dalit community leaders and members from even far-flung villages partic Read More...
RAUTAHAT, OCTOBER 15 Police have detained a person in connection with the rape and murder of a minor girl in Rautahat. The 14-year-old girl of Samanpur in Gadhimai Municipality had been staying at her maternal uncle’s house in Brindaban Municipality since childhood. She had set out from home Read More...
JHAPA, OCTOBER 15 Police have made public a person in connection with the murder of Abhishek Chaudhary of Ekanta Tole in Kankai Municipality, Jhapa. Rabin Rajbanshi, 22, of Kankai Municipality was paraded by Jhapa District Police Office at a press conference at Anarmani Area Police Office toda Read More...