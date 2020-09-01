Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near coast of Northern Chile: GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck near the coast of Northern Chile on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
It earlier showed the magnitude as 7 and 6.7, with the quake at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).
There was no tsunami threat from the earthquake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
KATHMANDU: Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday. Mukherjee, who had suffered a fall and was operated for a blood clot removal in his brain on August 10, was diagnosed with Covid-19 prior to the surgery. He was 84. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee, made the announcement o Read More...
Lalitpur, August 31 People offer morning prayer to Rato Machhindranath on Monday amid the restrictions imposed by district officials to contain the spread of coronavirus: Naresh Shrestha/THT Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 693,472 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out 11 Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Monday reported 899 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. Nepal's Covid-19 tally as such stands at 39,460. Of the 899 people who were diagnosed with the disease, 303 are female while 596 are male. A fair amount of recoveries were reported Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 298 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Monday. Of the total number of cases, 190 surfaced in Kathmandu alone. Likewise, 67 infections were reported in Lalitpur in the last 24 hours while the number of the same i Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday decided to fix a standard rate for all Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted to diagnose coronavirus infection. As per the circular issued by the ministry, a meeting held to discuss mechanisms for prevention and con Read More...
NEW YORK: Off-court distractions and a neck injury could not prevent Novak Djokovic from extending his winning run this year to 23 matches and the Serbian could not be in more intimidating form ahead of the US Open. Djokovic clinched his 80th career title and equalled Rafa Nadal's record of 3 Read More...
MANCHESTER: Captain Eoin Morgan belted a blistering half-century as England chased down a record target at Old Trafford to beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday. Pakistan posted 195 for four in their 20 overs on a flat wicket, but the home side completed Read More...