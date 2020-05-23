Eight inmates killed in Mexico prison fight

PUENTE GRANDE: A violent clash at a prison in Mexico’s central state of Jalisco on Friday left eight inmates dead and another eight prisoners hospitalized with injuries, state security officials said.
During the incident at a jail in the Puente Grande complex, three people were killed by firearms and four others died from beatings, Jalisco’s prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solis said in a press conference.
Authorities later confirmed another death, after nine people were initially hospitalized. They said the fight broke out as inmates participated in a sports activity.
Officials said jail staff never lost control of the facility or were threatened, and that they recovered two firearms and a homemade explosive device.
Five people were detained for having a possible role in the confrontation. As part of the investigation, authorities said they will probe whether any public officials were involved.
RAUTAHAT: Police and locals of Rajpur Municipality in Rautahat district clashed on Thursday night after police raided the houses of three locals including that of suspended Nepali Congress lawmaker Mohammed Aftab Alam. Acting on a tip, a team of police personnel raided the three houses intending Read More...
More than 5.12 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 332,526 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Healthcare workers in Britain and Thailand have started taking part in a trial to determine whether two anti-malarial drugs can prevent COV Read More...
MELBOURNE: Australia are a "nine out of 10" chance to host India for a test series in the home summer and could also tour England for limited overs series beforehand, Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts said. Cricket has been shut down since March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and Read More...
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made an unusually small number of public appearances in the past two months, once again going three weeks without state media reporting his attendance at a public event, according to analysts. Kim's low profile comes as North Korea imposes anti-co Read More...
A misconceived strategy always backfires. The Nepali adage ‘one who digs a pit may himself fall into it’ appears to have come true to Prime Minister KP Oli. The merger of two key communist forces two years ago under his leadership put him in the spotlight. With a near two-thirds majority in the Read More...
MUMBAI: India registered some 6,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, the country's biggest jump in 24 hours, as New Delhi eases a nationwide lockdown and airlines prepare to resume some domestic flights. The country of 1.3 billion people reported a total of over 118,000 confirm Read More...
NEW DELHI: India's cricket board will not push for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia to be postponed but would consider staging the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the October/November slot if it becomes available, a senior BCCI official has told Reuters. This year's IPL, which is worth al Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, on behalf of the Government of Nepal, has registered a constitution amendment bill in the Parliament Secretariat to amend the constitution to incorporate the newly issued political, administrative map of the country. Nepal's map will Read More...