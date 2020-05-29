EU says Hong Kong decision damages trust with China: Borrell

Reuters

BRUSSELS: European Union governments expressed “grave concern” on Friday over China’s security law for Hong Kong, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said following a meeting of the bloc’s 27 foreign ministers.

“We express our grave concern at the steps taken by China … we believe that this seriously risks undermining the one country-two systems principle,” Borrell said.

“Our relationship with China is based on mutual respect and trust but this decision calls this into question,” Borrell told reporters.

