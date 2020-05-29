EU says Hong Kong decision damages trust with China: Borrell

BRUSSELS: European Union governments expressed “grave concern” on Friday over China’s security law for Hong Kong, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said following a meeting of the bloc’s 27 foreign ministers.
“We express our grave concern at the steps taken by China … we believe that this seriously risks undermining the one country-two systems principle,” Borrell said.
“Our relationship with China is based on mutual respect and trust but this decision calls this into question,” Borrell told reporters.
GAIGHAT: Police have registered cases against two youths who were arrested on Tuesday for violating lockdown in Udayapur district. The arrested have been identified as Surendra Gupta and Rakesh Sah, both in their 30s. Lalpatta-based police post arrested the duo after they were found bringing t Read More...
NEPALGUNJ: Armed Police Force personnel recovered two abandoned muzzle-loader guns in Kohalpur Municipality-8 in Banke district, today. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shyam Kumar Karki said that they recovered the weapons along with ammunition, shrapnel shells, and other items under Sikta Read More...
JAJARKOT: The body of the fifth victim of Chaurjahari incident, where Dalit youth Nawaraj BK and his friends were attacked by the villagers in Soti of Rukum West on Saturday, was found today in the banks of Bheri River. With the recovery of Sandeep BK's body from Kalabhir of Chinchu-Jajarkot road Read More...
BARCELONA: Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale says he is still confused that his love for playing golf has caused such a stir in Spain and questioned why other elite sportsmen are not criticised for playing the game. Despite winning four Champions League titles with Real and scoring crucial g Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Tensions ran high at Katahariya Municipality in Rautahat district after police opened a dozen rounds of blank fire to take situation under control as the locals protested against setting up a quarantine in the area and clashed with security forces, on Thursday. At least six police perso Read More...
KATHMANDU: Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada presented a budget of Rs 1,474.64 billion for the Fiscal Year 2020/2021 in the joint session of the House of Representatives and National Assembly here today, with a major focus on reviving the economy following the effects of COVID-19 pandemic. The g Read More...
SEOUL: South Korea on Thursday reported its biggest jump in coronavirus cases in more than 50 days, a resurgence that health officials warn is getting harder to track and risks erasing some of the nation’s hard-won gains. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 67 of the 79 ne Read More...